The Matrix Franchise Pokes Fun At Facebook’s Redesign With A+ Poster

Over twenty years ago, when The Matrix hit theaters, many of us were mind-blown, and not only because of the mind-bending visuals and action sequences . The 1999 movie foretold the 21st century as a time of technological advancements that would perhaps completely change how humanity interacts with each other. Nowadays we can draw parallels between the Matrix and the social media age and dawn of virtual reality. But then Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the “Metaverse,” and The Matrix Resurrections got itself a free marketing push.

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg announced that his multibillion dollar company is changing its name to “Meta” in order to encompass the range of technology advancements he aspires to following almost twenty years as Facebook. Following the announcement, the official Matrix account took to Twitter to share a new The Matrix Resurrections poster that is eerily perfect.

The account updated its movie poster to say “Now, based on real events” alongside its official tagline “The choice is yours.” In the tweet, The Matrix franchise simply wrote “Meta” to tie together the reference. Yes, it is totally using Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement to pull attention to the fact that the science fiction series is basically foretelling the future.

If you’re not up to date on the Facebook founder’s announcement, check out this snippet from Mark Zuckerberg’s announcements. He showcases his vision for the “metaverse,” which he also refers to as the “embodied internet.”:

Whoa... this definitely resembles what the start of The Matrix would look like. I guess this is why we never got a prequel to the series – we’re currently living in one. Mark Zuckerberg’s presentation shows an interest from the CEO to create a virtual reality where people can hang out with friends and live other lives whilst also being connected to the real world. It feels like Neo’s story (which takes place in 2199 in the movies) could come sooner than we think.

While Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement paired with this poster has me a bit on edge for the future George Orwell’s 1984 and Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World also predicted, I am really excited to see how Lana Wachowski forwards the Matrix saga in 2021, at a time when her ideas feel even more real than they used to. The Matrix Resurrections will see Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity returning to the reality of the movie’s after dying in the third Matrix film back in 2003.