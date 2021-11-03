The Matrix Resurrections’ Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Teases The Sequel’s Comedy

The Matrix film series is known for a lot of things . Revolutionary special effects, thrilling action sequences, and sick pleather outfits, to name a few. But comedy? Not so much. The first three films are sci-fi adventures that don’t boast a whole lot of jokes. According to The Matrix Resurrections star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, however, the upcoming fourth installment might just make you bust a gut.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II made headlines when he snagged the role of Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections, taking over for original actor Laurence Fishburne. In a reflective profile for GQ , the Watchmen Emmy winner discussed his career thus far and his role in the highly anticipated sequel . In its promotional content, The Matrix Resurrections looks to be a bit funnier than its past incarnations, a notion that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II corroborates. When asked if he thought the movie was actually funny, he said:

I hope so. Tonally, it’s a bit different.

There are a few moments in the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections that hint at a lighter, splashier vibe, including a shot of Keanu Reeves as Neo sitting in a bathtub with a yellow rubber duck on his head. It’s a moment that would have seemed entirely out of place in the original The Matrix, yet seems to fit right in amongst the vibrant color palette of The Matrix Resurrections. Director Lana Wachowski returned to helm the project, but her sister Lilly opted to sit this one out. It’s possible that the comedic tone is due to Lana’s singular influence as opposed to her previous collaborations with her sister.

The Matrix Resurrections actually makes several distinctions from its predecessors. In addition to the tonal shift and Lilly Wachowski’s directorial absence, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II isn’t exactly playing the Morpheus fans would be familiar with from the first three movies. So far, it’s presumed that his interpretation of Morpheus will be a younger version of Laurence Fishburne.

Were The Matrix Resurrections a prequel, this would make sense. However, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are clearly playing present day versions of their characters Neo and Trinity, throwing a wrench in the whole prequel theory . Then again, the duo also didn’t make it to the end of the third film, so there’s got to be some sort of sci-fi trickery going on. It wouldn’t be the first time the Matrix series has broken your brain, and it probably won’t be the last. Fans will just have to wait to see Resurrections to find out if their predictions come true.