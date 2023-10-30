The Muppets Wished Michael Caine A Happy Retirement, And You Love To See It

It was more than a little shocking when the iconic Michael Caine announced his retirement from acting. Many actors never officially retire, even if they cut back their schedule significantly. And while Caine had claimed retirement previously and not followed through, this time seems different. Few people have quite the career that Caine has had. After all, it’s not everybody who gets wished a happy retirement by The Muppets.

Michael Caine has had some incredible roles in his career, in both tentpole blockbusters and Oscar-worthy dramas, but one of his most popular and well-known roles ever may be that of Ebenezer Scrooge in The Muppet Christmas Carol (which is available with a Disney+ subscription). So it was fitting that the official Muppets Instagram took a moment to wish Caine well.

It’s a beautiful little tribute and one that a lot of fans who absolutely adore this movie are going to appreciate. Though I can't imagine Caine will need much help with bookkeeping as part of his retirement, though certainly he'll get to enjoy himself more if he doesn't have to worry about such things.

There are dozens of actors and other performers who have worked opposite the Muppets over the decades, but Michael Caine’s appearance is perhaps the most beloved. Not everybody has seen every episode of The Muppet Show, but most people have probably seen The Muppet Christmas Carol as its theme causes it to come back around every season, unlike the other Muppet films. It’s so well known that people are calling out Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka look for being a bit too similar to Gonzo’s Dickens getup from Christmas Carol.

Caine’s role in Muppet Christmas Carol may also be one of his most well-known performances simply because it was in the sort of movie that everybody has probably seen. It’s well-regarded, and arguably one of the best Muppet movies ever made and one of the best adaptations of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at the same time, so it’s the sort of movie that eventually attracts everybody at Christmas time.

There's probably an entire generation for whom Muppet Christmas Carol is their introduction to Michael Caine as an actor. Caine himself has explained why he did the Muppet film, saying that it was in large part because his then seven-year-old daughter had never seen him in a movie, and he wanted to be in something she could watch. There are probably a lot of seven-year-olds who saw this before anything else that Caine has ever done and a lot of parents who saw the actor in a whole new way after experiencing it.

We, along with the Muppets, certainly wish Michael Caine well in his retirement. He’s certainly earned the right to enjoy not working for the rest of his life. Hopefully, he won’t be bothered by too many rats as part of his newfound time off.