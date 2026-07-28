All The Stunts In The Odyssey Were Pretty Real. That Includes The Drowning

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What an actor won't do for the sake of their art.

Jimmy Gonzales is Cepheus, Matt Damon is Odysseus and Himesh Patel is Eurylochus in THE ODYSSEY, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
(Image credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)