'You Know This Is A Flashback.' The Surreal Moment Matt Damon Had On Set When He Realized How 'Big' The Odyssey Was
Christopher Nolan's movie is epic in scale and story.
Christopher Nolan's movies are known for their epic scale and practical effects, and he's done it again with The Odyssey, which is crushing at the box office. The acclaimed book-to-screen adaptation is super ambitious, and Matt Damon recalled one wild moment on set that showed just how big of a production the latest Nolan movie truly is.
The Odyssey's reviews have been super positive, and there's already Awards Season buzz surrounding the massive blockbuster. Matt Damon movies aren't known for being on indie budgets, but the level of production on Nolan's latest shocked even him. In a video from The Today Show's Instagram, the 55-year-old actor spoke about shooting one particularly epic sequence. In his words:
Talk about a crazy day on set. Damon is no stranger to huge movies, but it sounds like The Odyssey was on another level... even for him. Christopher Nolan has a reputation for preferring practical effects over CGI, and that includes employing tons of extras when necessary. Case in point: The Dark Knight Rise's epic final battle actually had hundreds of background actors rush at each other when Bane's forces collided with Gotham's Police Department. And the scale of The Odyssey is even bigger than that Batman movie (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription).
In the same interview, the Martian actor went on to tell the same story, and a comment by cinematographer Hoyt van Hoytema really highlighted what a huge movie they were filming. As Damon went on:
Talk about perspective. The fact that Christopher Nolan put this much money and effort into what would ultimately just be a flashback for The Odyssey proved how huge a movie it would become. That includes plenty of epic flashbacks, a stellar ensemble cast, and (of course) that wild Trojan Horse sequence.
Fans can see The Odyssey's scale for themselves as the movie is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Spoiler alert: the movie is HUGE.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as