Christopher Nolan Had A Classic Response After Odyssey Actors Started ‘Heaving Up Their Breakfasts’ During Filming

Anyone who knows anything about Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey or the epic poem it's adapted from, is likely aware it follows the dangerous journey of Odysseus, who tries to return to his home of Ithaca. To create that adventure for the big screen, Nolan and the crew had to film some massive and wild sequences. In fact, filming got so intense that some actors started “heaving up their breakfasts” during a ship scene, leading Nolan to drop a funny response.

One particularly grueling portion of the film shoot saw the actors being tossed in a longship. Nolan spoke about that experience with The Telegraph and, based on the vomit-based details, it doesn't sound like it was much fun. Nolan, for his part, didn't lose his signature wit even amid those trying times, though. At the time, he apparently asked the following question of cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema:

Excuse me. But would you mind if we get the vomiting on camera?

Such a funny reaction is so on brand for the Inception filmmaker that it hurts (though probably not as much as his actors were hurting in that moment). Seriously, though, it's Nolan's commitment to practical effects over CGI that makes his take on the vessel scene understandable. The man truly commits to his craft, and he expects the same from his collaborators, who he also strives to keep safe amid filming.

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To that point, The Odyssey's actors were willing to go all in as well, as Nolan also recalled this other moment from filming his 2026 movie release :

And credit to them. They said, ‘Absolutely, bring it on’. They were really game for it. And that day ended up being fabulous as well as miserable; it yielded some of my favourite shots in the film.

I love how some of the Memento director’s favorite shots now come from that scene. Only a director as gifted as Nolan could channel seasickness into cinematic gold.

The material filmed on that rollercoaster of a vessel wasn’t the only challenge the Odyssey actors had to endure. Its lead, Matt Damon, spoke of the rough conditions he went through while filming , saying every day he was feeling wet, cold and hungry. However, Damon charged through and his since spoken about how grateful he is to have played the role. Calypso actress Charlize Theron also endured 30- to 40-mile-an-hour winds blew sand into her eyes but still stayed in character. And Corey Hawkins (who plays Polybus) had to walk up a mountain on his first day .

Even Nolan described what a “dank” mess it was filming a Cyclops scene in a real cave. But, despite the discomfort, the British filmmaker stood by his artistic choice to provide a true sense of realism to the scene, and it's that level of commitment that makes him one of the best directors of his generation.