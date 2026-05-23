Matt Damon's Story About Charlize Theron Acting Through ‘30-To-40-Mile-An-Hour Wind’ Proves Why She's ‘Seriously Tough’

Charlize Theron’s best movies see her portraying a lot of tough characters. From a professional safecracker in The Italian Job to a rock climber in the 2026 Netflix release Apex, Theron has plenty of experience playing disciplined individuals. However, as superhuman as she may seem at times, she is still a mortal. However, Matt Damon's story about Theron acting through a “30-to-40-mile-an-hour wind” for The Odyssey still proves the sheer amount of toughness she has.

Part of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was shot at a Moroccan beach known for windsurfing and kite boarding and, as a result, there were some rough conditions. Damon, who spoke with Elle for Theron's cover story, said she was able to endure filming in the sandy location, though. And, based on his description of the shoot, I'm not sure I could've handled it:

She had to do these scenes that were already challenging with a 30- to 40-mile-an-hour wind ripping sand into her eyes. She’s just a boss, though. The grips were trying to hold screens over, anything that we could do so that we could shoot. But even with all that stuff, she was in massive discomfort, and you wouldn’t know it from seeing the movie.

That’s wild! Just the mere fact that Theron was even able to withstand filming while the sandy wind blew across her face is really impressive. My eyes sting just thinking about that stuff blowing in my own face. What's also surreal to note is that this instance of “massive discomfort” barely even holds a candle to other precarious moments the Oscar winner has had on movie sets.

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Over the years, Theron has suffered “a lot” of injuries while filming her movies. Just recently for Apex, she “slammed” into a wall , broke some toes, and jacked up her elbow. She also had to endure harsh cold weather for Mad Max: Fury Road, and she cracked her teeth on the set of Atomic Blonde. If Theron isn't a serious trooper, than I don't know who is.

Theron plays the Calypso in The Odyssey, and she said filming under the harsh, windy conditions was “brutal.” Despite that, she didn't find it to be a negative experience. In fact, she said it was a great way to explore the location her character originated in. By playing the mythical nymph, Theron got to share some solid screen time with Damon (as Odysseus), who she previously starred alongside in The Legend of Bagger Vance. Damon went on to share more about why he was impressed by Theron:

I’ve known her for so long, and she is one of those people who won’t complain, ever. And so, when she finally had to say, ‘I literally—I’m so sorry, I can’t keep my eyes open,’ she was angry. I think that was probably tougher on her than anything. And I’m like, ‘Charlize, no human being could keep their eyes open, this is ridiculous. Why didn’t you say something earlier?’ That’s her. She is seriously tough.

Now, that’s admirable. While it’s understandable that the Monster star was trying to tough it out through the sandy winds, I’m glad she eventually expressed how uncomfortable she was. After all, everyone has their limits. However, I still give Theron credit for pushing through every obstacle, and I'm hopeful that'll translate into a strong performance in this latest Christopher Nolan movie.

See Charlize Theron channel Calypso when The Odyssey opens in theaters on July 17th as part of the 2026 movie schedule. I'll also be keeping my eyes peeled for those scenes Matt Damon is describing.