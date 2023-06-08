The Purge Creator Reveals Wild Concept For The Next Horror Sequel

Writer/director James DeMonaco has put a great deal of thought into the construction of the world featured in the Purge franchise. He's carefully mapped out the alternate history of America that is portrayed in the horror series, and it has led him to not only craft the stories that we've seen on the big screen, but also think about how hospitals function during the titular event and what happens in prisons. It's amount of consideration that he puts into the world that makes each new sequel exciting, and he has some exceptionally exciting plans for the untitled Purge 6.

The last movie, The Forever Purge, featured a time jump to the year 2048 and ended with America melting down, and the next chapter will see the country rebuilt without the familiar 50 state construction. James DeMonaco recently spoke about his plans for The Purge 6 with Variety, and while doing so, he revealed that America is going to look quite different in the film. Said the filmmaker,

It's not completely different than previous movies, but it's a new America that we're entering into. In The Forever Purge, America kind of collapsed, and it's really kind of mapped itself according to different ideologies. The states are based on sexuality, religion, and ideology. So we've broken apart and the state of discord is at its worst. We enter The Purge in that world.

From the filmmaker's comments, it sounds as though the plotting of The Purge 6 will be familiar to fans of the franchise (following relatively innocent civilians as they try and survive the terror and carnage that comes from the lawlessness of The Purge), but what will make the sequel stand out compared to its predecessors is the radical setting.

When The Forever Purge was released in 2021, there was chatter about it being the final Purge movie, but James DeMonaco evidently can't stop coming up with new ideas for the franchise – which, to date, includes five movies and two seasons of a television series. According to the new trade report, DeMonaco completed the script for The Purge 6 "about eight months ago," and he's evidently found a way to bring back Leo Barnes, the fan-favorite character from The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year played by Frank Grillo.

Exactly when we can expect to see The Purge 6 is unknown, as Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have not yet announced a release date for the film. At the very least we know that it's not coming before 2024. That being said, if you wish to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original The Purge, the movie is available to stream with a Peacock subscription (along with The Purge: Election Year and The Purge TV series).