The Rock Is Not Happy About Maui Nipple Talk (But He Tolerated The Moana Question Anyway)

Another live-action Disney adaptation is headed our way, as Moana is set to hit the 2026 movie calendar in just a couple of weeks. Some are undoubtedly excited about seeing the best Moana songs sung on the big screen again as the titular Disney princess answers the call of the ocean. However, many have been preoccupied with something you don’t typically think about with Disney movies — nipples, and specifically The Rock’s apparent lack thereof.

Ever since the live-action Moana trailer dropped, fans have apparently been staring at Dwayne Johnson’s chest, with much conjecture about whether he has nipples. He was even asked about it while doing press for the movie, and it was obvious he wasn’t too happy about this being such a big topic of conversation. Johnson told Pedestrian TV:

First of all, I want to know who exactly of our people, when they see the trailer, are like, ‘Where’s Maui’s nipples?’ I’d like to see this person or this group of people. Like, ‘That’s your takeaway?’ But I’m gonna answer the question, because I like spice.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson never lost his charming smile when answering the question, and there’s no way he can blame the interviewer for asking, because this is actually a topic that came up even with the animated version of Moana. So The Rock was game, and hopefully his explanation will put the debate to bed. He said:

Here’s the thing, and I’m not gonna reveal all of it, but we know what it’s like to have markings all over our chests, and sometimes in Maui’s case, his markings are around his areolas. And sometimes they just get lost in the visuals, because there’s a lot of things moving and happening, and his pecs are big, so they’re there. So tell the freaks who wanted to know where Maui’s nipples were to pause the trailer, pause it, zoom in, and take a look.

When you woke up today, you probably weren’t expecting to read about The Rock discussing his areolas, were you? What can I say except, “You’re welcome”?

If you do, in fact, want to heed Dwayne Johnson’s advice and take a closer look at the Moana trailer, please be my guest:

This project is one that Dwayne Johnson has been excited about since the live-action Moana was announced, so I can see why it would be disheartening that any of the narrative is about his body and not the movie itself. Still, I’d hate to have deprived the Internet of the thoughtful commentary this topic has inspired on Reddit:

WHAT CAN I SAY I HAVE NO NIPPLES – TheEdgeofGoon

Apparently Dwayne had his nipples surgically removed for this role. He truly cares about the art of acting. – Various_Research_436

A god has no such need for mammalian milkers – jjman2313

Regardless of your interest level in The Rock’s nipples, you will be able to see him as Maui and Catherine Laga'aia as Moana when the upcoming Disney movie crashes into theaters on Friday, July 10.