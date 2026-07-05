The Rock Misinterpreted A Question About Swimming, And Now We Know What He's Into Sexually

Dwayne Johnson has spent enough time on press tours to know how to handle almost any question. He can talk about his upcoming projects, his major franchises, training, fatherhood, his family's wrestling history , major career lows and Disney songs without breaking a sweat. But, apparently, even The Rock can get caught off guard when a perfectly innocent swimming question takes a sharp left turn in his brain. Johnson just misinterpreted a question during a 2026 movie calendar press tour and, now, we know way too much about what he’s into sexually.

In a video shared to Johnson’s Instagram account from the Moana global tour, an interviewer asks him a simple question: “What’s your stroke of choice?” Given the Moana connection, the host was clearly talking about swimming. He, however, heard something else entirely. You can watch the clip below.

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Talk about hilarious timing. There is barely a pause before the Smashing Machine star answers with complete confidence, like he has been waiting his whole life for someone to ask this during a Disney press stop. He laughs and says:

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Domination.

The interviewer immediately realizes the conversation has gone far away from the ocean. With that, he tries to steer things back to the family-friendly part of the program with a, "Okay, alright, fine. I mean I was going swimming…I was thinking… what’s happening?"

That is when Johnson realizes the mistake, and his face basically does the human version of a loading screen. Suddenly, the context of promoting the live-action Moana remake kicks back in. Not whatever private mental cul-de-sac he had wandered into. He says:

Oh… oh right… I get it more, Maui. The ocean, Maui. The ocean, yeah. I went to a whole other place.

Yes. Yes, he did.

Johnson clearly knew exactly how ridiculous the moment was, too. In the caption for the post, he wrote, “I may always look clean, but under the hood your boy’s filthy,” before explaining that he “honestly thought he was asking about a different kind of ‘stroke.’” He followed that with “Domination,” then “Jesus,” and admitted he needed carbs and sleep.