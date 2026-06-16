Dwayne Johnson's Doing Moana Press In Honor Of His Grandad On The Day He Actually Lost Him: ‘This Was The Day 43 Years Ago’

Dwayne Johnson has always made it clear that Maui is more than just another role in an upcoming Disney film . The character is tied directly to his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and he brought that connection back into focus while promoting the 2026 calendar release of the Moana live-action remake in Hawaii.

In a recent Instagram post, Johnson shared a tribute video dedicated to Maivia, talking about his grandfather alongside throwback clips of the wrestling legend in the ring. The post, see below, explained that the timing was deeply personal, because Maivia died in Hawaii 43 years ago this past weekend.

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) A photo posted by on

The video and caption gave fans a rare look at just how much of Maivia still lives on in the Smashing Machine star’s work. They also served as a reminder that, for The Rock, Maui has never been just a Disney character but a way to honor someone who helped shape his life.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Disney)

Johnson Says Maui Keeps His Grandfather Close

In the caption, the veteran WWE superstar wrote that the inspiration behind Maui was “my grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.” He then reflected on the day Maivia died, writing that his grandfather began “his walk in the clouds” from Hawaii 43 years ago.

The actor described Maivia as an unforgettable presence, praising his charisma, hair, tattoos, strength, toughness and singing voice. The Fast & Furious alum wrote that the High Chief was “built like a tank,” “moved like a cheetah,” and “sang like an angel.”

That is a very specific kind of tribute, and it explains a lot about why Maui feels so personal to the third-generation wrestling star. He added:

This is why the character of MAUI is so deeply personal to me - keeps my grandfather’s spirit close to my heart.

Johnson ended the post by writing, “Love you grandpa,” before signing off with a long “Aloha,” echoing the energy and larger-than-life style he clearly associates with Maivia.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Disney)

Maui’s Look Has Always Had A Family Connection

This is not the first time Johnson has connected Maui to his grandfather. The Rock revealed years ago that the animated demigod was partly based on High Chief Peter Maivia.

It is easy to see why. Maivia was a Samoan high chief, a professional wrestler and a major figure in the actor's family history. Maui’s size, tattoos, hair and huge presence all feel connected to that legacy. The eyebrow may be pure Rock, but much of the rest feels like a love letter to Maivia.

That family legacy runs even deeper in wrestling. The former wrestling champion originally debuted in WWE as Rocky Maivia, a name that honored both his father, Rocky Johnson, and his grandfather. Later, when the Disney star called his grandmother, Lia Maivia, “the real Final Boss” before her WWE Hall of Fame induction , he again pointed to how much his family shaped not only his career but also his sense of identity.

Lia Maivia’s story also connects directly to Peter Maivia’s legacy. After his death, she became one of professional wrestling’s early female promoters and helped bring wrestling to Hawaii in a way few had seen before.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Live-Action Moana Makes That Connection Even More Personal

The live-action Moana puts the Jumanji actor in a different position than the animated original. He is no longer only voicing Maui. He is physically stepping into the role, bringing the character to life on the big screen.

That makes this press tour feel less like standard Disney promotion and more like a family circle moment. The longtime action movie star is promoting a character inspired by his grandfather in the same place where his grandfather died more than four decades earlier.