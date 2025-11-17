The First Live-Action Moana Trailer Is Here, And Fans Of The Original Will Be Impressed

The first Moana was a massive hit for Walt Disney Animation Studios, the sort that we knew would launch a franchise. We've already seen a sequel, and considering Disney's success with live-action remakes, seeing one for Moana down the road seemed quite likely, but fans were shocked when we learned we'd be getting one so soon, as it's now only months away.

Now we have our first look at the live-action Moana, as a teaser has dropped. It's a brief one (less than a minute long), but it makes it clear that we see when the movie comes out next year will likely be exactly what fans of the original are hoping for, as the new movie truly looks like the animated hit brought to life. You can check out the full teaser above.

Potentially the most interesting thing about the new Moana teaser is what we don't see. There's no good look at Dwayne Johnson, who will be playing Maui, reprising the role he originated in the animated movie. We get a few shots of Maui in his various animal forms, and a couple of looks at his body, but we never see his face.

I suppose there's something the marketing needs to keep secret, in order to keep people excited, and since everybody knows the plot, Maui is going to be kept back, for at least a little while.

The teaser gives us several key scenes that fans of the original will recognize. We see young Moana meeting the ocean for the first time. We get our first look at the kakamora coconut warriors. The most successful Disney remakes have been the ones that have been the most faithful to the source material, and Moana looks to be going that route.

Another thing the remake looks to have in common with the original is being visually stunning. Moana was some of the most beautiful animation we've seen out of Walt Disney Animation Studios. The remake was filmed on location in Hawai'i, and so there's some truly great scenery here.

It's certainly possible there's more to this new story. The teaser is clearly showing memorable moments, even the coconut going on the head of a screaming Hei Hei, as a way to excite fans, but it's possible we could get some changes to parts of the story we don't see here.

The teaser certainly picked the right music. The "I Am Moana" sequence never fails to make the hair on the back of my neck stand up, and this version is certainly no different. I've had my issues with Disney remakes in the past, but if the new Moana can truly recreate the experience of watching the original, it will all be worth it.