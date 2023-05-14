The Stephen King Classic That Served As An Inspiration For Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has been a pop culture staple since its inception in 1984. From comics to cartoons, the beloved turtles have entertained fans for almost four decades. Now, with the upcoming release of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, fans are in for a treat because they’re gonna see the heroes in a half shell like they never have before. The film will undoubtedly have its fair share of ninja stars, pizza slices, and martial arts action, but it also draws from seminal cinematic explorations of young life based on the writing of the horror maestro Stephen King, explained by director Jeff Lowe.

The filmmaker, who previously co-directed the beautifully animated film The Mitchells Vs The Machines, told Empire Magazine that he aimed to capture the youthful energy of the turtles, voiced by a fresh young cast that includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. He wanted to make “the ultimate teenage coming-of-age film” and explore the inauthentic confidence that teenagers possess. That's something that seems more than apparent in Mutant Mayhem's first trailer. According to the filmmaker, the film Stand By Me, an adaptation of King’s novella "The Body," was a perfect example of what he was going for. Rowe explained:

We wanted it to be like Stand By Me and Lady Bird. But, you know, with Ninja Turtles. They’ve got a lot of that inauthentic confidence that teenagers have: when you’re a teen, you don’t know any better, so you operate with this hyped-up sense of, ‘We can do anything!’

The big-screen adaptation of Stand By Me is a coming-of-age masterpiece that will give you all the feels. It’s a nostalgic trip down memory lane that could take one back to their childhood. Stephen King took inspiration from his own life for many of the pivotal moments in the novella that the movie is based on. For instance, in seventh grade, there was a big fuss about stolen milk money - but unlike Chris Chambers, the protagonist in the story, King was considered above suspicion because he was a bit of a goody-two-shoes. He also had his own trestle run, a rite of passage in college, and a horrifying encounter with a pond full of leeches. So if you’re looking for a guiding light for a coming-of-age story, whether it’s about talking turtles or not, Rob Reiner’s film is a great place to start.

Of course, we also can't leave out Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, as the 2017 teen dramedy hit all the right dramatic and comedic notes. A known fan of that movie is Mutant Mayhem producer Seth Rogen, who held those duties alongside frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg. The two previously channeled their own teen experiences into the raunchy teen comedy classic Superbad, so they're no strangers to this type of storytelling. Jeff Rowe revealed why Rogen and Goldberg’s experience was an asset to this next iteration of the turtles. He continued:

That’s something that [they] are great at, that Superbad thing where they’re best friends, but they’re kinda losers who make fun of each other, but you never doubt for a second that they truly love each other.

When the movie hits the schedule of 2023 new movie releases, fans can expect more than just action and humor. Jeff Rowe promises a fresh take on the beloved turtles that will appeal to old fans and newbies alike. And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, Seth Rogen revealed that there will be a totally tubular connection between the turtles and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. With its youthful energy and coming-of-age themes, this film is sure to be a must-see for all fans of the franchise and the genre. And who knows, maybe even Stephen King will give it a watch.

Mark your calendars, Turtle fans, for August 11th, 2023, because that’s when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem finally hits theaters.