Seth Rogen Explains His Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie's Totally Tubular Connection To Tony Hawk
The heroes in a half shell will have a connection to the skateboarding legend? Radical!
The heroes in a half shell are on the 2023 new movie release schedule and finally headed back to the big screen in a Seth Rogen-produced animated reboot. The funny man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’s producer has been dropping subtle details on his flick. Now, he's revealed the totally tubular connection between the newest iteration of everyone’s favorite pizza-loving reptiles and the legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk. And it’s probably not what you would guess.
The This is the End actor recently joined hosts Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis on their Hawk vs. Wolf podcast to hang out and share some hilarious stories. As the show began to wrap up, the sport-defining skateboarder asked Seth Rogen whether or not the newest incarnation of Turtles would skateboard like they have been known to do in other versions of the property. The An American Pickle star confirmed that the four brothers would skate while also revealing a very specific link to Hawk that plays into that extracurricular activity:
This is exciting news for anyone who is a fan of the Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game series, because one of the most popular aspects of the game -- besides its revolutionary gameplay -- is the iconic soundtrack. While none of the series’ soundtrack playlists are comprised of one genre or artist, they are related via intensity and feel -- a nostalgic energy that should pair nicely with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles property.
The plot of the latest flick to center on the world’s most fearsome fighting team is still relatively under wraps. However, what we know for sure about the TMNT movie (amongst other details) is that it is being directed by at least one-half of the team that helmed the critically acclaimed Netflix feature The Mitchells vs. the Machines. It’s time to get pumped because the Sony-produced animated movie was one of the best movies of 2021, in my humble opinion.
If skateboarding and a musical connection to Tony Hawk Pro Skater aren’t enough to get you excited for the Turtle Boys' upcoming flick, perhaps Seth Rogen’s vision of the reboot will. While the last Michael Bay reboot was fairly polarizing amongst fans, Rogen is a self-proclaimed lifelong TMNT fanboy and has said that he wants to focus on the “teenage” aspect of the franchise, which is an exciting new direction and also seems oh-so-fitting coming from one of the writers of Superbad. Needless to say, this Turtles fan is excited to see what Rogen has in mind for the franchise.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is scheduled to hit theaters on August 4, 2023.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.