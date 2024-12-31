The Story Behind What It Was Really Like To Experience Hollywood's Surreal La La Land And Moonlight Oscars Brouhaha In Person
Barry Jenkins recalls the night of Oscar madness.
The events that transpired at the end of the 2017 Academy Awards will never be forgotten by anyone in the film industry. While the Best Picture prize was won by Moonlight, La La Land was the title that Warren Beatty read from the envelope he was given, and it caused all kinds of intense confusion. It remains a wild Hollywood event to look back upon nearly eight years later, and director Barry Jenkins recently had his own special opportunity to reflect on it while premiering his latest movie, Mufasa: The Lion King, at the same theater where it all went down.
Jenkins was recently a guest on The Jess Cagle Show on SirusXM, and he spoke about the weirdness of the 2017 Oscars with host Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham – who were also at the Dolby Theater on February 26, 2017 (the former was in the room and the latter was backstage in the press room). The director explained that when he went to the premiere of Mufasa earlier this month, he had a sense of familiarity with the location, but needed his publicist to explain why. He notes that the chaos of the Best Picture winning moment has rendered his memory "a blur." Said the Moonlight filmmaker,
In addition to Barry Jenkins' memories from the stage, the interview also features Jess Cagle remembering that "it was like society had melted down" during the 89th Academy Awards, and Julia Cunningham recalls a 1940s-esque atmosphere in the press room with panic in the atmosphere and discarded papers flying in the air.
When you make a film that ends up winning the Oscar for Best Picture, it's not ideal for that victorious moment to get wrapped up in bewilderment, but Barry Jenkins does appreciate that Moonlight has most made a massive impact on Academy Awards history. He notes that he still gets recognized as a direct result the madness of that night, but he also simply loves the fact that people are still discovering and watching a movie he is very proud of. Said Jenkins,
You can watch the clip from the Jess Cagle Show interview below:
If you've never actually seen Moonlight, or at least haven't seen it in the eight years since it was released and want to give it a rewatch, the film is now available to stream with a Cinemax add-on to you Hulu subscription. The movie is also available for rental and purchase digitally from a variety of online outlets, and it has been released on 4K UHD.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.