The Super Mario Bros. Movie Was A Billion-Dollar Hit, But What’s Going On With A Sequel? What Jack Black Says

2023 was an exceedingly good year for mustachioed plumbers from New York. The Switch’s Super Mario Wonder is said to be the fastest-selling Mario game in Nintendo history, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie brought in over a billion dollars in box office receipts. Things are looking (Princess) peachy indeed, so why hasn’t Universal officially confirmed any sequel news yet?

The latest update about Mario and Luigi’s big screen fate comes from Bowser himself, or at least voice actor Jack Black, who shared that he’s as much in the dark as anyone regarding future plans for the Mushroom Kingdom. Here’s what he told Variety while addressing the idea that his A+ ballad “Peaches” could feasibly land an Oscar nod:

It has been radio silence. The only chatter has been coming from me, and I don’t even know if I’m allowed to chatter. I’ve been chomping at the bit to get back to business.

I'm gonna go ahead and wholeheartedly assume that last comment was a reference to Chain Chomps. And on the flip side, I'm not going to assume he was referring to the horror filmmaking troupe Radio Silence, who directed the fifth and sixth Scream movies.

Strangely, Black’s comments aren’t so different from Chris Pratt’s sequel update back in June, which was shared in the midst of the WGA writers strike, but before the SAG-AFTRA strike was in place. While the Mario voice actor seemed to think progress was imminent once guild deals were in place, it appears that wasn’t the only issue.

Nintendo execs reportedly used some of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s profits to adjust Wonder ’s game animation to match up with the film, which speaks to the project’s massive influence. And with longtime Mario actor Charles Martinet retiring in 2023, the door is wide open for Pratt to continue owning the role in future projects, assuming the gaming giant wants another theatrical extravaganza.

I have to believe that some conversations are happening behind the scenes when it comes to bringing the dutiful siblings back, especially with the live-action Legend of Zelda movie news joining the fray of other upcoming video game adaptations. And I guess those agreements would then lead to talks with the actors themselves, since it’s feasibly easier to set up recording sessions as opposed to filming on live-action sets and locations. But it still seems like someone should know something more by this point.

The reality of the situation is probably tied to the myriad financial and timing details that are inherent to any cinematic project of Mario's magnitude. Though less likely, it's also possible the powers that be are waiting until Oscar nominations are unveiled in January 2024 before going forward with sequel announcements. Or it could even be that Bowser won't be the main antagonist for the sequel, thus Jack Black not having much info about it.

Of course, a Mario project without Bowswer is like a sandwich without bread, or a wedding cake without a wedding. Even if we don't get another mega-bop like "Peaches," seen below, he still needs to be involved somehow.

Here's hoping Universal Pictures and Nintendo partner up soon to unleash a slew of exciting details for a Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel. In the meantime, that Super Mario RPG remake is calling my name...