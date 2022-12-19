The Titanic Door Debate Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop But James Cameron Is Sticking With The Science
James Cameron is here to put an end to the door debate.
In the same vein as the question: What came first, the chicken, or the egg? The question of: Could Jack have fit on the door in Titanic? Has baffled people for decades as they debate whether or not Jack could have lived if he would have fit on the door, and many passionately believe Jack could have 100% fit on the piece of wood with Rose. Well, now, James Cameron is putting and end to this debate as he revealed he has conducted a scientific study to prove that Jack and Rose would not have survived had they both been on the door.
With Kate Winslet in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water cast, the debate has been brought back into the spotlight.
When it comes to the Titanic stars' thoughts on the debate, Winslet said the door debate is “one of those unanswerable questions,” and Leonardo DiCaprio refused to comment on the situation. Meanwhile, Cameron is out here using science to prove once and for all that Jack could not have fit on the door, as he told the Toronto Sun:
According to the article Cameron has spoken for years about how it was an artistic choice for Jack to die, which he still believes today, saying:
However, since fans can’t seem to drop this debate, he decided to get science involved. According to the article, Cameron’s science project will be released by National Geographic around the same time Titanic is re-released for Valentine’s Day. The goal, as the director said, is:
Cameron also noted that for narrative purposes Jack had to die, and that if he “had to make the raft smaller, it would have been smaller.”
So, according to Cameron’s science experiment and his artistic vision, there is absolutely no way Jack could have survived. And come Valentine’s Day we’ll be able to see for ourselves the science behind the famous (or infamous to some) door debate.
While we wait to watch this experiment be sure to check out the 2022 movie schedule, and don’t forget you can watch Cameron’s long-awaited, and highly talked about Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, in theaters now.
