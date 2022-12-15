Kate Winslet Talks The Resurgence Of The Titanic Door Debate And How She Really Feels About Leo’s Character’s Sacrifice

James Cameron is a filmmaker whose movies are so iconic they’ve remained a vital part of the pop culture landscape. Moviegoers are gearing up for the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, which unites the director with Titanic actress Kate Winslet . And Winslet recently spoke about the resurgence of the Titanic door debate, and how she really feels about Leo’s character’s sacrifice. That’s right, Rose herself has weighed in.

Titanic might have been released back in 1997 , but James Cameron’s epic love story remains endlessly quotable. What’s more, the ongoing debate about whether or not Rose and Jack could both fit on that door has showed no signs of slowing down. Kate Winslet herself recently spoke to Yahoo! UK about the discourse still surrounding Titanic’s ending, saying:

It’s funny, the door seems to have had a resurgence over the last few years. I don’t know why. People seem to be doing all kinds of experiments as to whether or not they could’ve really fit on the door. It’s hilarious. It’s one of those unanswerable questions. We’ll have to just go back there again and see if we could really both get on that door eventually.

Honestly, sign me up. With the power of nostalgia still strong in entertainment, we’ve seen various reunions of TV and movie casts recently. So maybe one day we can see Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio recreate that iconic door scene from Titanic, and settle the debate once and for all. Although given how he’s refused to comment about the debate, that might be unlikely.

Kate Winslet’s funny comments about Titanic come as she was promoting her role as Ronal in Avatar: The Way of Water. On top of reuniting with James Cameron, she also required to once again do a ton of underwater work , even breaking a world record in the process of filming . Although despite creating a new character in such a wildly successful franchise, she’ll still be Rose DeWitt Bukater. Or as some critics know her, the lady who could have shared the door.

Rather than fighting for her life in the middle of the Atlantic ocean, Avatar 2 sees Kate Winslet play a Na’vi freediver named Ronal . She’s a powerful force who is one with the sea of Pandora and its creatures. And Winslet is expected to have a major role in James Cameron’s upcoming sequels that are still on the way.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

While Kate Winslet broke the world record for recording underwater in Avatar: The Way of Water, her work in Titanic put her in much smaller more claustrophobic settings. We watch as Rose and Jack attempt to survive as the ship sinks, nearly drowning a few times in the process. That’s followed by trying to stay alive after the sinking, where they cling to a door from the fallen ship. Cue the ongoing debate about whether or not they could both fit.

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater in the New Year. Kate Winslet should return in the third Avatar in 2024, although some fans are hoping it might arrive sooner since it’s already in the can.