'The Woman King' Spoiler-Free Video Review | TIFF 2022
Watch CinemaBlend's review of the premiere of Viola Davis's 'The Woman King' at TIFF 2022.
“The Woman King” is one of many highly anticipated titles premiering at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and one that Managing Editor Sean O’Connell was lucky enough to catch. Watch as he shares his spoiler-free review of the film, which is filled with praise for stars Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu, as well as Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s brutal fight sequence.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro / Viola Davis Tease
00:54 - Thuso Mbedu’s Stunning Performance
03:03 - Viola Davis: Action Star
04:50 - Character-Building Fight Choreography
08:13 - Final Thoughts & Star Rating
09:54 - Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
