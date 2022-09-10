'The Woman King' Spoiler-Free Video Review | TIFF 2022

“The Woman King” is one of many highly anticipated titles premiering at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and one that Managing Editor Sean O’Connell was lucky enough to catch. Watch as he shares his spoiler-free review of the film, which is filled with praise for stars Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu, as well as Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s brutal fight sequence.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro / Viola Davis Tease

00:54 - Thuso Mbedu’s Stunning Performance

03:03 - Viola Davis: Action Star

04:50 - Character-Building Fight Choreography

08:13 - Final Thoughts & Star Rating

09:54 - Outro