There's A Petition To Completely Reshoot Halloween Ends (And It Has Already Exceeded Its Goal)
*Screams*
Well, Halloween ended… now what? We move to the discourse, of course, and it may take a while to run away from this one. Halloween Ends has concluded a trilogy of films that sought to bring back Michael Myers and his original scream queen, Laurie Strode, and tell a layered story about what happens generations after the masked killer’s rampage. Unfortunately, a lot of fans wish the franchise went into another direction.
Over 7,000 people have already signed a Change.org petition urging Universal to reshoot Halloween Ends at the time this article was published, surpassing its goal of 5k signatures. Check out the reasoning as to why fans are signing the petition:
There you have it. Halloween Ends is the latest movie franchise to leave many of its fans disappointed with its ending. The movie received mostly negative reviews from critics and a low C+ CinemaScore from moviegoers who caught it during its debut weekend. On the other hand, Halloween Ends is doing well at the box office, already taking home $63 million worldwide despite also already streaming with a Peacock subscription.
As the petition touches on, fans were caught off guard by Halloween Ends focusing on the story of a new character in Rohan Campbell’s Corey Cunningham. David Gordon Green shared that he made this decision because he wanted to show how Michael Myers not only affected Laurie, but the town of Haddonfield. The petition indicates that the movie brought a lot of disappointment to fans of the franchise and some wish it could just be redone already.
However, not everyone hated Halloween Ends. Stephen King gave the movie his stamp of approval, admitting it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but called it “surprisingly character driven.” CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes gave Halloween Ends a glowing review, awarding it a 4 out of 5 stars and saying it is “the epic conclusion that Laurie Strode has always deserved”.
Now will a Change.org petition lead Universal to actually reshoot Halloween Ends?Probably not. The fact that someone made the petition and a lot of people signed it and continue to goes to show that there’s some real distaste about the way Halloween Ends was handled, but it’s unheard of for a studio to turn around and simply do over a movie such as this. Fans can certainly hope for the next iteration of Halloween being more satisfying. Until then, check out what upcoming horror movies are coming out next.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.