This Tom Hanks Crashing A Wedding Story Just Gets More And More Adorable
Imagine having Tom Hanks on your wedding guest list.
For most people, the day they get married is among the most memorable of their lives. When tying the knot also happens to coincide with meeting one of the most famous people in the world, it’s safe to say that day is going to be even more unforgettable. At least, it sounds like that was the case for an adorable California couple when Oscar-winning A-lister Tom Hanks crashed their wedding.
The beloved star is known for a lot of things: his skill and range as an actor, his philanthropic spirit, and his all-around friendly demeanor. Diciembre and Tashia Farries experienced the latter quality first-hand shortly after their October 22 wedding ceremony on the Santa Monica Pier wrapped up. While the couple were in the middle of taking photos with their son, they noticed a stranger in the crowd. Tashia People that at first they were a little annoyed at the distraction, but that changed quickly:
The couple recounted the surreal encounter to publication, explaining that Tom Hanks approached them and started a conversation. He asked questions about their background and their special day before asking to take a picture with them. Tashia says the Finch star left a great impression:
In an extra twist of fate, the couple later realized that the actor shares a birthday with Diciembre’s deceased brother -- July 9. She told People that gave their chance meeting even more meaning, because it felt like in a way, her brother was there. It sounds like a safe bet that the Farries’ meeting with the Cast Away star will end up in their wedding scrapbook and, hopefully, one of many very happy memories for them in the years to come.
When he hasn’t been crashing weddings, Tom Hanks has been hard at work making Hollywood magic. The actor, whose legendary film credits now span five decades, was on location in Australia for several months filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic earlier this year. He’s also due to star as Gepetto in Disney’s live-action remake of Pinocchio. His latest film, Finch, is currently available to stream on Apple+.
