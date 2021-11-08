This Tom Hanks Crashing A Wedding Story Just Gets More And More Adorable

For most people, the day they get married is among the most memorable of their lives. When tying the knot also happens to coincide with meeting one of the most famous people in the world, it’s safe to say that day is going to be even more unforgettable. At least, it sounds like that was the case for an adorable California couple when Oscar-winning A-lister Tom Hanks crashed their wedding.

The beloved star is known for a lot of things: his skill and range as an actor, his philanthropic spirit , and his all-around friendly demeanor. Diciembre and Tashia Farries experienced the latter quality first-hand shortly after their October 22 wedding ceremony on the Santa Monica Pier wrapped up. While the couple were in the middle of taking photos with their son, they noticed a stranger in the crowd. Tashia People that at first they were a little annoyed at the distraction, but that changed quickly:

We see a guy walking through the crowd and initially I'm like, 'Who's this guy getting in our pictures?' And we hear everyone like, 'Wait, is that Tom Hanks?'

The couple recounted the surreal encounter to publication, explaining that Tom Hanks approached them and started a conversation. He asked questions about their background and their special day before asking to take a picture with them. Tashia says the Finch star left a great impression:

Immediately he treated us like family. … He said, 'Wow, what a beautiful wedding.' And he said, 'Who's the bride? Who's the groom?' He found out it was too brides and he said, 'Get out. My stock just exploded.' … [He] told us if we ever see him again, in an airport or in any crowd, make sure we come say hi. He was very nice.

In an extra twist of fate, the couple later realized that the actor shares a birthday with Diciembre’s deceased brother -- July 9. She told People that gave their chance meeting even more meaning, because it felt like in a way, her brother was there. It sounds like a safe bet that the Farries’ meeting with the Cast Away star will end up in their wedding scrapbook and, hopefully, one of many very happy memories for them in the years to come.