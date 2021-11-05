Finch Streaming: How To Watch The New Tom Hanks Movie Online

Finch, the new Tom Hanks movie about an inventor who builds an android to join him and his dog on a cross-country journey in a post-apocalyptic world, is finally out in the wild after years of planning, filming, and multiple delayed release dates. But, unlike Hanks’ titular character, you don’t have to go out into a world decimated by the sun to watch the sci-fi adventure, as you can watch Finch streaming from the comfort (and safety) of your own home. Below we will break down how to catch the new movie from Miguel Sapochnik, the director behind the chaotic “Battle of the Bastards” on Game of Thrones.

Where To Watch Finch Streaming

If you want to watch Tom Hanks, a dog, and an android voiced by Caleb Landry Jones traverse a sun-scorched landscape in search of a better life, look no further than Apple TV+, which is where you can watch Finch streaming. The movie is available to anyone with an active subscription to the platform, and will likely be plastered all over the app’s main page as soon as you login on your computer or preferred streaming device. But, to make things easier for everyone, we’ve provided a link that goes directly to Finch, below.

Stream Finch on Apple TV+.

Will Finch Receive A Theatrical Release?

From time to time, you will see movies receive a brief theatrical run alongside their streaming debut, but that doesn’t appear to be the case for Finch, which is exclusive to the Apple TV+ platform. However, this wasn’t always the case, as Finch, which was originally titled BIOS, was initially set to be released in theaters on October 2, 2020. Then the COVID-19 pandemic came around and completely changed the theatrical landscape, and continues to do so nearly two years into the health crisis. The movie then bounced from one release date to another throughout 2020 and 2021, before Apple TV+ elected to purchase the distribution rights in May 2021, per Variety. The movie was also renamed as Finch when Apple TV+ took it over from its original distributor, Universal Pictures.

How To Watch Other Recent Tom Hanks Movies Streaming

If you are looking for more Tom Hanks movies to watch after finishing Finch on Apple TV+, you have come to the right spot, as we have a short list of the two-time Academy Award-winning actor’s recent movies that are currently available on various streaming services. Check out any of the links below to watch News of the World, Greyhound, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood streaming, or as a digital rental and purchase on Amazon.

Stream News of the World on HBO Max.

Buy News of the World on Amazon.

Stream Greyhound on Apple TV+.

Stream A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood on Starz.

Rent/Buy A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood on Amazon.

All of this should have you covered if you want to check out Finch streaming, or celebrate Tom Hanks-giving with a marathon of some of the Hollywood icon’s more recent offerings. If you’re looking for some of the best Apple TV+ movies, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered there as well.