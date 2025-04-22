I Love How Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Couples Goals (Even When She's Trolling Him Over Shoe Lifts He Used To Look Taller)

An ordinary couple with an extraordinary likability factor.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Hollywood couples have a way of making headlines. Whether the pair is (or was) a disaster, couples goals, or somewhere in between–people have always taken note. Presently, Zendaya & Tom Holland's relationship tops the list of celebs the world absolutely adores, and has since the start. With the Spider-Man co-stars getting engaged (cast mate Jacob Batalon and his partner Veronica Leahov did too) this past winter cemented their relationship further. But the status was theirs before preparing to tie the knot, and it was showcased most recently when she teased him for using a niche footwear accessory.

While neither A-lister will appear in the 2025 movie guide or the 2025 TV schedule, both Holland (and Zendaya) will have a big summer next year. The duo will be in Nolan's The Odyssey as well as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, making it one for the books (and that’s not even mentioning Shrek 5 or Euphoria S3). In the meantime, they’ve been seemingly investing in themselves and each other, along with continuing the casual public roast. An Instagram video shows the engaged lovebirds in a down moment when Zendaya humorously finds and muses about Holland’s shoe lifts.

A post shared by Pop Culture & Memes (@hoereacts)

A photo posted by on

To me, the Peter Parker actor and MJ Jones actress are the couple goals of here and now, and rank among some of the greatest Hollywood matches. While they are sweet and supportive toward each other, they seem completely comfortable with a viral-worthy trolling moment of the other (Holland ribbed Zendaya for not being into a British staple). The above bantering is the cast in point, and makes the twosome feel real and relatable. Even more importantly, the fun they have within these random moments helps showcase their love and who they are as people.

The young and ever-rising stars continue to impress together and apart. While not goofing with one another, the MCU actor has been gearing up to join American Speed with Austin Butler. Meanwhile, the actress and singer will be joining Always Be My Baby, a music biopic covering Ronnie Spector’s career and her time with The Ronettes.

Needless to say, while 2026 will be a big year for their personal and professional partnership, they’ve got plenty more ahead of them. It does make me wonder if Holland willed a lot of this into existence. It’s not the first time his manifestation powers have shown up for him, including getting involved with his now-fiancée. Let’s just hope they continue to show up as lovingly as they always have, and from time to time, throw a fun razz of the other into the mix.

