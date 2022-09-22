Tiffany Haddish Talks About Losing Work After Child Grooming Allegations, Lawsuit

The legal battle between Tiffany Haddish and two people who accused the comedian of child sex abuse is apparently over, as the case has reportedly been dismissed by a judge. However, it appears that things are not truly over for Haddish herself, as she claims she has lost all work she had planned due to the allegations.

While it’s unclear what led to the dismissal of the claims against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears , and any settlement, if there was one, is almost certainly sealed, the damage has apparently been done to Haddish. TMZ has published a video of a photog catching up to the actress at LAX and asking her thoughts on the case being dismissed, and she’s not nearly as happy as you might expect because she says she’s entirely out of work. Haddish says bluntly…

Oh I lost everything. All my gigs gone. Everything gone. I dunno bro, I don’t have no job bro.

It’s certainly not uncommon for even allegations of wrongdoing to lead studios to want to distance themselves from different performers so as not to be associated with whatever the issue is. Will Smith ’s career has been in a holding pattern since his incident at the Oscars as several of his projects have been put on hold. In that case it’s less clear how much the slap onstage has directly led to the film delays, but Haddish is drawing a direct line between the lawsuit and lost work.

There were a couple of high profile projects that Haddish had reportedly been signed on to do. Last year it was announced a biopic on Olympic Legend Florence Griffith Joyner was in the works. However, that film was being produced by Haddish’s own production company, so it seems unlikely that job would be lost, though the production may have been put on hold.

Earlier this year it was also announced that a sequel to the highly successful Girls Trip was also planned, although that film was clearly in very early stages, with no script yet, so that wasn’t an upcoming job, at least not in the short term.

Tiffany Haddish certainly won’t disappear entirely as she had several projects that she had already completed prior to dealing with the lawsuit. The most significant of these is Disney’s new take on a Haunted Mansion movie, where Haddish will play a New Orleans psychic . That film was recently delayed and one now has to wonder if that decision was made for production reasons or other reasons.

With the lawsuit apparently over, and Haddish not publicly admitting to anything, it’s possible that this lack of work is a temporary situation that will resolve itself once a little time passes and these allegations fall out of memory. At this point it seems only time will tell.