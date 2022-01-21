Tiffany Haddish’s Girls Trip 2 Is Finally Happening, So Pack Your Grapefruit

In 2017, the road trip comedy Girls Trip became a smash box office hit, helping launch Tiffany Haddish as a breakout star in the process. That’s the type of success that you’d expect to land a sequel, and in the years since that first movie landed, it’s been talked about on and off. If you’ve been looking forward to packing your grapefruit and getting wild with the ladies again, you can rejoice, as Girls Trip 2 is finally happening.

Announced by Will Packer, one of the producers of the original Malcolm D. Lee-directed blockbuster, the new film sounds like it's in the very early stages of development. Judging by these early remarks from Packer, it looks like not only is Ms. Haddish returning, but so are co-stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Queen Latifah. As for what to expect in terms of their new destination, that’s not clear yet, but here’s what Will Packer told GMA about the project overall:

We are underway with Girls Trip 2, and now it's just about what kind of trip do we take, right? Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That's what we got to figure out.

It’s not a lot to go on, but a pandemic influenced setting for Girls Trip 2 already sounds like it’ll be a laugh riot. Considering how one of the most memorable moments of the film is Tiffany Haddish’s Dina discussing the hygiene of one’s "booty hole", it’d be real interesting to see how her position on stashing drugs there has changed in light of this modern health crisis. Of course, it’s going to be hard for this sequel to top that scene, or even the infamous grapefruit moment we’re going to include below:

What shouldn’t be difficult is turning this sequel into a bigger hit than its predecessor, which arrived at the box office as an unknown quantity back in 2017. Facing off against competition like Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk , as well as massive tent poles like Spider-Man: Homecoming and War for the Planet of the Apes, Girls Trip opened in second place . Bringing in a total of $140.9 million, those grosses led to the movie making history as the first comedy of the year to break $100 million; as well as the first film to surpass that threshold with a female African-American screenwriter. As an established brand this time around, the girls aren't strangers to the world at large anymore.

Not everyone shares that viewpoint, as producer Will Packer has said from the start that the only thing harder than opening a comedy is opening a sequel to such a film. Girls Trip 2 may have taken some time to get up and running, but now that this announcement has been made, things are pretty hopeful. One thing that we can definitely tell you is that unless Ms. Haddish’s character has changed her outlook on pineapples, that’s one fruit you can definitely count out for the sequel.