Tiffany Haddish’s Accuser Wants An ‘Immediate Arrest’ For The Comedian

Tiffany Haddish’s starpower has been steadily growing over the past few years, going from a successful comedian (although she’s had some recent bombs ) to a bankable movie and TV star. But the Girls Trip star recently found herself in the midst of a major controversy, as a family is alleging her of child sexual abuse. It’s a serious situation, and now the accuser wants an “immediate arrest” for Haddish.

The allegations against Tiffany Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears are related to a video short titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.” The family claims that Haddish groomed two young people during this process, and asked them to perform sexual suggestive movements. While the legal system is currently at work, the primary accuser Jane Doe wants her to be arrested. In a letter to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office (via People ), she asked for an immediate arrest and prosecution “for the sexual assault and molestation of my brother and me.” As the letter reads:

This matter's breadth and complexity require your jurisdictional powers and resources to tackle and end the stream [of] depravity committed by Haddish and Spears. My brother and I are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office and provide you with irrefutable evidence that substantiates our allegations.

Well, they certainly didn’t mince words. There are more eyes than ever on the ongoing accusations surrounding Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, and it seems the accusers want to see more action from law enforcement. We’ll just have to wait and see how the proceedings ultimately shake out, and if they get their wish.

People reached out to the LA District Attorney’s Office for their piece, inquiring as to whether or not they’ve received written communication from Jane Doe and the family in regards to the Tiffany Haddish accusations. The office provided a statement in response to this claim, saying:

We are aware of news reports that a letter was sent to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office regarding the alleged sexually exploitive conduct of Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. Unfortunately, we have not yet received the letter. We are connecting with law enforcement partners to determine whether there is an open investigation into the matter. We take these allegations very seriously and the matter will receive a thorough review if/when it is presented to us.

It sounds like the situation is ever-changing, and the public will no doubt continue to follow each update with bated breath, considering the celebrities involved and the serious nature of these allegations. For his part, Aries Spears indicated that it was an extortion attempt , a sentiment that was also shared by Tiffany Haddish’s lawyer . The actress/comedian herself addressed the situation on social media , posting:



A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Both Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish have mentioned that they can’t speak to the case very much, as it’s an ongoing legal matter. But with new statements coming from the accusers, it’s unclear if that might change. But what is clear is that everyone involved (including law enforcement) is taking the situation quite seriously.