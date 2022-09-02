Tiffany Haddish’s Lawyer Responds After Girls Trip Star Sued Over Child Sexual Abuse
Tiffany Haddish has been sued over some serious allegations of child sexual abuse.
Comedian Tiffany Haddish’s starpower has been steadily growing over the last few years, thanks to acting roles in movies and TV shows, as well as continued work as a stand-up comic. But recently she’s been the subject of some controversy, as she’s being accused of grooming and molestation by a pair of siblings. This shocked the public, and now Haddish’s lawyer has responded after the Girls Trip star was sued over child sexual abuse.
News of these allegations only recently broke, and center around two different incidents involving 22 year-old Jane Doe and her younger brother John Doe, who is reportedly 15. The two claim that Tiffany Haddish and comedian Aries Spears coerced the younger brother into adult acts while filming a short for Funny or Die titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” back in 2013. But Haddish’s lawyer Andrew Brettler claims this is just an extortion attempt, one that’s been happening for years. As he shared to TMZ:
That certainly seems like a confident response, and it sounds like Tiffany Haddish’s legal team has been familiar with these allegations for some time. According to Brettler, there isn’t merit in the case, which is why so many lawyers have reportedly dropped it before this time. We’ll just have to wait and see how this situation shakes out for both Haddish and Aries Spears.
The allegations surround Tiffany Haddish claim that after appearing as a guest speaker at a comedy camp, she allegedly told Jane Doe she had a role for her in a commercial, before asking her to mimic sexual noises and simulate felatio. The siblings maintain that Haddish approached the family one year later so John Doe would appear in the aforementioned Funny or Die video. During that time they maintain a number of inappropriate interactions occurred.
Said video “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” is not actually available to watch on Funny or Die. The website issues a statement to TMZ about that digital short, claiming:
Clearly this is a serious matter, and the allegations carry a great deal of weight. Although Tiffany Haddish’s lawyer seems confident that the actress/comedian is free of wrongdoing. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out.
Tiffany Haddish has a number of upcoming projects coming up, including a role in Disney’s Haunted Mansion movie. Fans are also hoping to see Girls Trip finally get its sequel. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
