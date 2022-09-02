Tiffany Haddish’s Lawyer Responds After Girls Trip Star Sued Over Child Sexual Abuse

Comedian Tiffany Haddish’s starpower has been steadily growing over the last few years, thanks to acting roles in movies and TV shows , as well as continued work as a stand-up comic . But recently she’s been the subject of some controversy, as she’s being accused of grooming and molestation by a pair of siblings. This shocked the public, and now Haddish’s lawyer has responded after the Girls Trip star was sued over child sexual abuse.

News of these allegations only recently broke , and center around two different incidents involving 22 year-old Jane Doe and her younger brother John Doe, who is reportedly 15. The two claim that Tiffany Haddish and comedian Aries Spears coerced the younger brother into adult acts while filming a short for Funny or Die titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” back in 2013. But Haddish’s lawyer Andrew Brettler claims this is just an extortion attempt, one that’s been happening for years. As he shared to TMZ :

Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years. Every attorney who has initially taken on her case—and there were several—ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.

That certainly seems like a confident response, and it sounds like Tiffany Haddish’s legal team has been familiar with these allegations for some time. According to Brettler, there isn’t merit in the case, which is why so many lawyers have reportedly dropped it before this time. We’ll just have to wait and see how this situation shakes out for both Haddish and Aries Spears.

The allegations surround Tiffany Haddish claim that after appearing as a guest speaker at a comedy camp, she allegedly told Jane Doe she had a role for her in a commercial, before asking her to mimic sexual noises and simulate felatio. The siblings maintain that Haddish approached the family one year later so John Doe would appear in the aforementioned Funny or Die video. During that time they maintain a number of inappropriate interactions occurred.

Said video “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” is not actually available to watch on Funny or Die . The website issues a statement to TMZ about that digital short, claiming:

Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content. We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence.

Clearly this is a serious matter, and the allegations carry a great deal of weight. Although Tiffany Haddish’s lawyer seems confident that the actress/comedian is free of wrongdoing. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out.