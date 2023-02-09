TikTok Of Raven-Symoné Leaving Amber Heard In The Lurch And Locked Out Of Car Amidst Johnny Depp Drama Is Going Viral Again, And People Are Not Happy

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is over, but it seems the fallout from it has not yet run its course. More than one video of actress Raven-Symoné taken during the infamous trial events mocking Amber Heard has resurfaced and many of Heard's fans are taking issue with the actress' actions and comments.

A recent repost of an old TikTok has gone viral in which Raven-Symoné apparently interacted with Amber Heard. According to the video, the two were parked next to each other at a Tesla charging station, when Heard allegedly locked her keys in her car, and Symoné and her wife appear to laugh about the situation, despite taking a photo with her.

There were certainly people who picked sides during the very public legal battle between Depp and Heard. Many saw Heard as a domestic violence survivor, others believed that Depp was wrongly accused. Considering that even less was known at the time of this video than is known now, many are responding to this video strongly, believing such a reaction was simply uncalled for.

The video was apparently posted so early on in the battle between Depp and Heard that the case hadn't yet reached the level of press that it eventually did. Johnny Depp was involved in a pair of legal battles, one was a libel case in the U.K. over the use of the term "wife-beater" in reference to Depp. That case was found against the actor, and Heard's testimony was seen as a major reason for that. It was announced shortly after that Depp would be leaving the Fantastic Beasts film franchise he had previously been part of.

It was the second case, the dueling defamation lawsuits that pitted Heard and Depp directly against each other that made the actress more of a household name.

The jury in the Depp/Heard defamation case eventually found in favor of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. That hasn’t dissuaded many of Heard’s supporters who still believe what she had to say. While Heard eventually settled the case after filing an appeal, she has never recanted her claims about abuse.

While many sharing the video around had seen it before, it largely seemed to go under the radar initially, but now people are seeing it and it is getting a reaction. And it turns out it’s not the only video of its kind. Other Heard supporters have shared a second video that Raven-Symoné made mocking the trial and Heard specifically.

Clearly, while the legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is over, it still touches a raw nerve with many. Whether there will be any repercussions from this video resurfacing remains to be seen.