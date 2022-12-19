Amber Heard Speaks Out About Settling Johnny Depp Case: ‘It’s Important For Me To Say I Never Chose This’

Earlier this year, the legal challenges between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard saw the lion's shared of the verdict of the Heard/Depp defamation case go against the Aquaman 2 actress. After the actress was asked to pay millions during that day in court, the Aquaman star filed an appeal to overturn that ruling. Now, some months after the initial ruling was made, she has announced she has decided to settle the case.

Through a statement on Instagram , Heard announced she was settling, but explained why she “never chose this.” In a lengthy message, here’s what the actress had to say:

A scant few minutes after Amber Heard shared her post, her pal Eve Barlow (who supported her through the events of the U.S.-based defamation case) was the first to comment, noting, "Love you always, my warrior friend."

