Insider Drops Claims About Why Taylor Swift’s Father Leaked Blake Lively’s Alleged Text Threat To Justin Baldoni’s Team Amid Legal Battle
This marks yet another development in the ongoing legal saga.
The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni remains in flux, and they’re not the only stars who’ve been impacted by it. Earlier this month, Taylor Swift, a friend of Lively’s, was subpoenaed as a witness in the case. That changed just a few days ago, however, as Baldoni’s team withdrew the subpoena involving Swift. Since then, it’s been reported that Baldoni’s camp did so due to receiving information involving Lively from someone in Swift’s camp. Now, Swift’s own father is being pegged as the person who leaked those details.
Earlier this month, Justin Baldoni’s team claimed Blake Lively threatened to release text exchanges with Taylor Swift unless the pop star publicly supported her. Lively and her team later released a statement, calling those accusations “categorically false.” According to DailyMail.com, 70-year-old Scott Swift purportedly shared the text threat information with team Baldoni, which apparently led to the subpoena against Taylor being dropped. As for why Scott reportedly took that course of action, a source said:
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal skirmish began in December 2024 when Lively filed a legal complaint against Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios. Lively accused Baldoni of engaging in sexual harassment on the set of their movie, It Ends with Us and claimed he and his team launched a smear campaign against her. Lively later filed suit against Baldoni, who denied the claims and countersued her, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and more in a $400 million lawsuit for alleged extortion, defamation and more.
As for the Taylor Swift aspect of this, the pop singer was mentioned in a filing around this past January, at which point it was alleged that she was present for an IEWU script meeting involving Lively, Reynolds and Baldoni. Sources alleged that Swift wanted no part of this legal matter, and her lawyers stated that she had no involvement in the 2024 romance film. All the while, the Grammy winner has apparently been keeping a low profile these last several months.
While the legal developments have continued to unfold, there’s been a lot of chatter surrounding the stability of the Lively/Swift friendship. In April, it was reported that Lively and Swift were on steady ground relationship-wise. A more recent update, however, suggests that Swift is distancing herself from Lively amid the drama. Simultaneously, Swift’s beau, Travis Kelce, unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on social media.
It would appear that Taylor Swift is out of the woods when it comes to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case, as of this writing. When it comes to the case itself, it remains to be seen just how it might be resolved. Uncertainty also remains in regard to the state of Swift and Lively’s relationship in the aftermath of the former’s subpoena and her father’s purported actions.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
