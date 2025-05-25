Insider Drops Claims About Why Taylor Swift’s Father Leaked Blake Lively’s Alleged Text Threat To Justin Baldoni’s Team Amid Legal Battle

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni remains in flux, and they’re not the only stars who’ve been impacted by it. Earlier this month, Taylor Swift, a friend of Lively’s, was subpoenaed as a witness in the case. That changed just a few days ago, however, as Baldoni’s team withdrew the subpoena involving Swift. Since then, it’s been reported that Baldoni’s camp did so due to receiving information involving Lively from someone in Swift’s camp. Now, Swift’s own father is being pegged as the person who leaked those details.

Earlier this month, Justin Baldoni’s team claimed Blake Lively threatened to release text exchanges with Taylor Swift unless the pop star publicly supported her. Lively and her team later released a statement, calling those accusations “categorically false.” According to DailyMail.com, 70-year-old Scott Swift purportedly shared the text threat information with team Baldoni, which apparently led to the subpoena against Taylor being dropped. As for why Scott reportedly took that course of action, a source said:

Scott Swift did not want his daughter to be dragged into this any further and he voluntarily gave up this information as part of a deal that would include [Baldoni's team] withdrawing their subpoena for Taylor.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal skirmish began in December 2024 when Lively filed a legal complaint against Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios. Lively accused Baldoni of engaging in sexual harassment on the set of their movie, It Ends with Us and claimed he and his team launched a smear campaign against her. Lively later filed suit against Baldoni, who denied the claims and countersued her, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and more in a $400 million lawsuit for alleged extortion, defamation and more.

As for the Taylor Swift aspect of this, the pop singer was mentioned in a filing around this past January, at which point it was alleged that she was present for an IEWU script meeting involving Lively, Reynolds and Baldoni. Sources alleged that Swift wanted no part of this legal matter, and her lawyers stated that she had no involvement in the 2024 romance film. All the while, the Grammy winner has apparently been keeping a low profile these last several months.

While the legal developments have continued to unfold, there’s been a lot of chatter surrounding the stability of the Lively/Swift friendship. In April, it was reported that Lively and Swift were on steady ground relationship-wise. A more recent update, however, suggests that Swift is distancing herself from Lively amid the drama. Simultaneously, Swift’s beau, Travis Kelce, unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on social media.

It would appear that Taylor Swift is out of the woods when it comes to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case, as of this writing. When it comes to the case itself, it remains to be seen just how it might be resolved. Uncertainty also remains in regard to the state of Swift and Lively’s relationship in the aftermath of the former’s subpoena and her father’s purported actions.