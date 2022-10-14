Tom Brady’s Movie Has A Release Date, And It’s Pretty Soon

It goes without saying that Tom Brady is most famous for being a football player, including the multiple times he’s retired from the sport, only to return to the field. But outside of his time in the NFL, Brady has also gathered some acting experience, usually playing a fictional version of himself in projects like Entourage and Ted 2. Now Brady has an upcoming movie of his own on the way, and it’s been announced that 80 for Brady will be released pretty soon.

For those of you looking forward to seeing Tom Brady in the cinematic spotlight, 80 for Brady, which Fifth Season produced and Paramount Pictures is distributing, hits theaters on February 3, 2023. As a result, 80 for Brady will find itself going up against M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, which premiered its first trailer in late September, as opening weekend competition. Notable movies coming out in theaters either shortly before or after 80 for Brady include Harold and the Purple Crayon on January 27, Magic Mike’s Last Dance on February 10 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17.

80 for Brady’s existence was revealed to the public on February 23, shortly after Tom Brady’s latest temporary retirement from football. Inspired by true events, this road trip movie will follow four friends embark on a “life-changing journey” in 2017 to see Super Bowl LI, when Brady’s team, the New England Patriots, played against the Atlanta Falcons and won 34-28. So yes, Brady will once again be playing himself, but he’s joined by an all-star ensemble cast, including Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Sara Gilbert, Billy Porter, Bob Babylon, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang and Harry Hamlin.

In addition to his acting duties, Tom Brady produced 80 for Brady through his production company 199 Productions, and Donna Gigliotti from Tempesta Films was also involved in the making of the movie. WeCrashed’s and The Climb’s Kyle Marvin directed and produced with his partner Michael Covino through their Watch This Ready banner, and Booksmart’s Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern wrote the script.

Between 80 for Brady, his upcoming comedy roast for Netflix and his continued football exploits, Tom Brady certainly isn’t lacking for opportunities to shine in the near future. It was also reported in May that Brady signed a deal to become an analyst for Fox Sports once his football career is truly over. Conversely, Brady’s personal life has been getting media coverage lately through rumors claiming his wife, Gisele Bündchen, has reportedly hired a divorce attorney, leading to Brady getting his own legal representation. Brady and Bündchen have reportedly had troubles in their marriage for approximately a decade.

Once again, 80 for Brady will arrive on February 3, 2023. Don’t forget to look through the 2023 new movie releases to discover what other cinematic entertainment awaits next year.