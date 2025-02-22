As Tom Cruise Reportedly Plans Days Of Thunder Sequel, A NASCAR Veteran Weighs In
This long awaited sequel may actually be happening after all.
Tom Cruise is in his sequel era, and he’s doing it in a way that feels like more than a nostalgia play. He consistently ups the ante with his Mission: Impossible sequels and the incredible stunt sequences they involve. Top Gun: Maverick even improved upon the original, with high-flying sequences that needed to be experienced in theaters. Now, it seems Cruise is ready to continue his streak with a Days of Thunder sequel, and at least one NASCAR vet seems to be on board with the idea.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon opened up about the notion of a sequel to Tom Cruise's 1990 racing drama. According to AP News, Gordon revealed at the Daytona International Speedway that he’s even been in touch with the movie star himself about the aforementioned sports organization's potential involvement:
According to the publication, Jeff Gordon and Tom Cruise have a friendly relationship, and the Risky Business star even attended the 2015 NASCAR banquet honoring Gordon’s retirement. So it seems right that Gordon would be in the know when it comes to this potential sequel.
Days of Thunder famously featured intense race sequences which made the film feel so authentic. With that, it would make sense for NASCAR to be involved again. Of course, there are logistics that need to be figured out.
Tom Cruise must be serious about the idea if he’s apparently reaching out to a NASCAR vet about the project. The actor does seem like the kind of person who sticks to an idea and a vision once he sets his mind to it, and he has a reputation for being a pretty intense creative. It was arguably that level of commitment, though, that contributed to the success of Top Gun: Maverick, which utilized new technology. On that note, Gordon also wondered if modern cameras would be an advantage or disadvantage for the potential Days of Thunder follow-up:
But where there’s a Tom Cruise, there’s a way. The actor loves a challenge, and I’m sure that if this sequel, continues to work its way through development, the producers will use cutting-edge tech to ignite the racing sequences. Some may be shocked that Cruise would want to revisit the character of Cole Trickle but, considering the technological possibilities (paired with a compelling story), there's definitely incentive to do so.
Also, this isn't the only follow-p the 62-year-old actor is reportedly eyeing, as Top Gun 3 allegedly has a date for its production start. That aside, the A-lister is also teaming with filmmaker Alejandro Iñárritu for a movie, and he has a SpaceX project from Doug Liman that's been talked about for years. While the star seems to have his hands full, I'm hopeful that he, Jeff Gordon and others will indeed put their heads together to help get a Days of Thunder sequel across the finish line.
It will likely be a while before that follow-up comes into fruition, considering Tom Cruise's other professional obligations. But, in the meantime, you can revisit the original 1990 film now for free on Pluto TV. Cruise fans can also see the actor in his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which hits theaters on May 23. For more information about other exciting titles heading to the big screen this year, make sure to consult the 2025 movie release schedule.
