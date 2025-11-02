Arnold Schwarzenegger Checked Out The Running Man Remake, And Glen Powell Revealed His Reaction

Glen Powell has been having a serious action hero moment lately, and he’s not slowing down. With the remake of The Running Man set to hit theaters late on the 2025 movie release schedule, the Top Gun: Maverick actor is stepping into a role that was once dominated by none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger. According to the Twisters actor, the action legend has already seen the upcoming remake, and Powell revealed Arnie’s reaction.

The Anyone But You actor recently opened up about the pressure and physical toll of filming the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation , and why he felt compelled to share the finished film with The Last Action Hero performer. After all, the Terminator icon helped turn the 1987 version into a cult classic . But this new iteration, which aims to be more faithful to Stephen King’s original novel , clearly hit the mark for Schwarzenegger. The Hit Man star shared with ScreenRant :

He was so excited that the Stephen King book we put on screen – it’s really the first time Stephen’s vision has been properly adapted. He just kept saying, 'It’s incredible.'

Powell went on to say that Schwarzenegger was not only impressed by Edgar Wright's adaptation, but also by the sheer amount of physical work the movie's lead put into it. He revealed the Predator icon even acknowledged how grueling the shoot must’ve been, adding:

He loved it – freaked out, was so excited. But the first thing he told me, he goes, ‘This was a very painful movie for you.’ He’s shot so many action movies, and he knows what it takes to throw yourself around.

Glen Powell has said that doing his own stunts and selling the character's physicality came with its fair share of bruises, sore muscles, and a lot of icing. Having the Schwarzenegger acknowledge that, however, probably made it worth it.

Despite the physical demands, the Chad Powers star had nothing but praise for director Edgar Wright, whom he called one of the “great filmmakers,” highlighting Wright's unique sensibility that brought a wild new tone to the dystopian story. Still, it wasn’t all smooth sailing behind the scenes. Powell revealed that production hit some rough patches, including behind-the-scenes drama and even a reported director change early in the shoot. He revealed:

It was one of those movies that had some problems when they were shooting it. I think the director dropped out a couple weeks in; there was a lot of drama around it. It’s a really big, ambitious world, and I think they didn’t feel like they had the proper resources to really deliver.

Even with all the challenges, it sounds like The Running Man came together in the end. With Schwarzenegger’s glowing review in the mix, fans of the book, the original movie, and dystopian sci-fi action alike have plenty to be excited about.

For those who don’t know, The Running Man takes place in a not-so-distant future where the biggest thing on TV is also the deadliest: a twisted reality competition where contestants have to survive 30 days while being hunted by pro killers. Ben Richards (Powell) signs up out of sheer desperation, hoping to earn enough money to save his sick daughter.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Running Man hits theaters on November 14, 2025, and if Arnie’s endorsement is anything to go by, this one could be a knockout.