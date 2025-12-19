Daredevil: Born Again Revealed First Look At Jessica Jones In Season 2, But It's Karen As A Redhead That Has My Attention

The Punisher may not be appearing in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (though not to worry, as Jon Bernthal is reprising the role next year in both a one-off Disney+ special and Spider-Man: Brand New Day), but Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock will still be joined by an ally from the Marvel Netflix days. Krysten Ritter is making her long-awaited return as Jessica Jones when Born Again starts airing on the 2026 TV schedule, and we finally have our first look at her and Daredevil paired together again. As great as that is, however, I’m also intrigued by seeing Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page as a redhead in the upcoming Marvel TV show.

What To Expect From Jessica Jones In Born Again Season 2

In the Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 finale, Matt Murdock started assembling a team to help bring down Wilson Fisk after declared martial law, outlawed vigilantism and started imprisoning people opposing him. Jessica Jones will be one of those recruits, and you can see her and Daredevil out in broad daylight with each other below:

When last we saw Jessica Jones in the final episode of her own series (which can now be streamed with a Disney+ subscription alongside all the other Marvel shows that were originally on Netflix), she was getting ready to leave NYC, but changed her mind after hearing the voice of the deceased Kilgrave tell her that she was making the right decision. It remains to be seen how much we’ll learn about what’s happened to Jessica since then, but as far as her reuniting with Matt for the first time since The Defenders goes, Charlie Cox said this to EW about working with Krysten Ritter again:

We both talked about it being important to play some of the hits, as it were, make sure that we have that same dynamic. Tongue in cheek, take the piss out of each other, but also get down to business and make sure that we're serving the story appropriately.

Brad Winderbaum added that Jessica Jones’ presence in Born Again Season 2 is “comparable” to how much we saw of Punisher in Season 1. So it sounds like we should only expect to see her in a couple episodes, though maybe this will open the door for her to return in Season 3. Winderbaum also described Matt as a “revolutionary” in Season 2, while Cox recalled that showrunner Dario Scardapane frequently referenced the French Revolution during filming.

What To Expect From Karen Page In Born Again Season 2

Karen Page will be another one of Matt Murdock’s allies in the fight against Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin. After being one of the original Daredevil series’ principal characters, she had a reduced presence in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, only appearing in the premiere and finale. But not to worry, Karen fans, as she’ll have a lot more to do in Season 2, including don some disguises, as shown with the reheated wig she’s wearing while seated next to Matt in the slide above. Cox shared about Deborah Ann Woll’s role:

Her role is the best it's ever been. She is a badass in season 2. We get to see a side of Karen Page which I think Charlie and also Matt Murdock have always known is beneath that surface.

While Jessica Jones can bring the hurt to bad guys directly with her super strength, enhanced speed and other abilities, Karen will be aiding in the resistance in more behind-the-scenes ways. While I still prefer her as a blonde, I like the redhead look for when she’s looking to get around without people recognizing her. I guess this means Karen’s life in San Francisco is done, as she relocated there after Bullseye killed Foggy Nelson.

Speaking of which, Elden Henson will also reprise Foggy in some unknown capacity, and Seas 2’s newcomers include Matthew Lillard as influential “power player” Mr. Charles and Lili Taylor as New York governor Margaret McCaffrey. Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4 on Disney+, and I’m looking forward to seeing what challenges await Matt with Jessica, Karen and more by his side.