Pete Davidson And Elsie Hewitt Reveal Birth Of Their 'Perfect Angel' Baby Girl With A Sweet Tribute To The SNL Vet's Dad

SNL vet Pete Davidson and model girlfriend Elsie Hewitt officially have become parents with the birth of their baby girl. They broke the big news on social media with some pretty fun comments, as well as the emotional reveal of the name they chose for their daughter after Davidson promised a "Staten Island Normal" name for the baby. The good news came with a tribute to his late father and lots of congratulations.

Elsie Hewitt posted photos of the baby on Instagram, some seemingly shortly after she was born and then others after the little family came home from the hospital. They each had comments in the caption (edited for clarity):

Elsie Hewitt : "Our perfect angel girl arrived on 12/12/2025, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson ♥️. My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief."

Less than an hour after the new mom shared the photos, the post already accumulated more than 23,000 likes and nearly 700 comments on Instagram, with both numbers sure to rise as more people learn that Scottie Rose was born. Take a look:

What commenters on the post may not all know is that Scottie Rose has seemingly been named after Pete Davidson's late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died during the September 11 attacks in 2001. The comedian has been open about how his father's passing affected him as a kid, and even used community service to work with the NYFD in 2023.

He also shared back in 2022 that his "favorite thing ever which I have yet to achieve is I want to have a kid." Now, just over three years after he spoke so candidly on Peacock's Hart to Heart talk show, that dream has come true. The tribute to his father via Scottie Rose's name wasn't lost on some commenters on Elsie Hewitt's page either, writing:

hungerlikenobody : "Scottie after Pete’s dad 💔😢"

This isn't the first time that Elsie Hewitt has had heartwarming reveals about her relationship with Pete Davidson on social media, including highlighting him as her "best friend" in a birthday message just under a month before Scottie Rose was born. Davidson firmly shut down the possibility of returning to social media himself, but he's all smiles in the photos from Hewitt celebrating the birth of their child.

The pair are not married at the time of writing, although an insider has claimed that they're very committed to each other and an engagement will happen, but they're in no rush. They'll presumably have their hands full for the foreseeable future after the birth of their daughter. At this point, I can just say: congratulations to both new parents!

