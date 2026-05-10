Kim Kardashian Posted A Video Tribute To Her Kids On Mother’s Day, And I Can’t Handle The Cuteness

Another Mother’s Day has arrived and, as is appropriate for the day, many – including celebrities – are paying tribute to the women who gave them life. Kim Kardashian has dropped her fair share of Mother’s Day posts over the years and, for 2026, she decided to pay tribute to those who made her a mom – her kids. The proud mama of four took to social media this weekend to share a video in honor of her little ones. Not only is the post well done, but it’s filled with so many adorable clips that I can’t even handle it.

The billionaire SKIMS founder is mom to North (12), Saint (10), Chicago (8) and Psalm (7), all of whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. On this Mother’s Day, Kardashian took to Instagram to share the aforementioned tribute, and it features various clips of her kids. The snippets show her children at various ages and, on the whole, the post essentially serves as a digital scrapbook. Take a look at the video for yourself and try not to get too overwhelmed by just how adorable the West kids are:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

Dancing, bike-riding and playtime are among some of the sweet moments shared within Kardashian’s post. There’s so much to take in here, and I found myself saying “awww” more times than I thought I would. I love it whenever people pay tribute to their moms on Mother’s Day, yet there’s also something special when mothers want to honor their children for giving them that title in the first place. What made this even sweeter was that Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, even responded and said, “I’m so incredibly proud of you.”

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Also, when I look at this video, one saying comes to mind: time is a thief. It’s honestly surreal that the West kids are growing up so quickly. I mean, North will be a teenager this year, and that makes me feel old considering I can still remember when Kim Kardashian publicly shared the first photo of little North over a decade ago. As the narration in this video suggests, kids are born and then out the door before their parents even know it. Speaking of that voiceover, we also have to make a quick note on that.

If the voice speaking over the footage sounds familiar to you, there’s certainly a good reason for that. The person who’s speaking is actor Ed O’Neil while he’s in character as patriarch Jay Pritchett during a tender episode of Modern Family (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription). I wouldn’t have expected Kim Kardashian to pull that for her video, but it’s definitely appropriate.

Kardashian is definitely known for posting about her children whether it’s Mother’s Day or not. Over the years she’s shared fun-looking Spring Break pics as well as f estive Christmas photos with her brood. Additionally, the media personality enjoys talking about her kids, whether she’s highlighting Psalm’s Deadpool & Wolverine fandom or speaking about how North playfully trolls her.

While the All’s Fair star highlights the highs of motherhood, she also gets real about the sadder parts of it. In a 2024 social media post, Kardashian specifically lamented the fact that as a mother, a woman is “raising the one person you can’t live without… to be able to live without you.” She still seems to be relishing the time she has with her kids despite that looming inevitability, however.

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The good news is that the majority of Kim Kardashian’s children are still relatively young, so she still has time to spend with them. With that, they’ll be able to make even more memories that she may be able to add to any other adorable tribute videos she decides to share down the road. In the meantime, get a taste of the dynamics between Kim and her kids by checking out all seven seasons of The Kardashians on Hulu.