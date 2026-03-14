The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast Finally Commented On Miranda Priestly Forgetting Andy, And Now I Have A Theory

Ever since The Devil Wears Prada 2 was confirmed, fans have been curious about what’s next for Miranda and Andy’s relationship following the end of the original movie. As of late, the marketing has made me more confused (and intrigued) than ever, especially amid all those set photo leaks. However, a new interview moment has given me a reason to read between the lines and make a guess about the relationship between these characters.

What Anne Hathaway And Stanley Tucci Say About Miranda Forgetting Andy

About a month ago, one The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer unveiled a scene where Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs goes on what seems to be another interview with Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestley. But, in a funny hook/twist, Miranda apparently doesn’t even remember her former assistant. When the scene was brought up during an interview with Fandango, Hathaway and co-star Stanley Tucci said the following:

Stanley Tucci: “I don’t know what we can and can’t say, to be honest, but…”

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Anne Hathaway: “We laughed so hard doing that scene that I had to do that thing where you start laughing and you can’t stop. And like, everyone’s waiting to go to lunch, and they can’t go to lunch.”

Stanley Tucci: “What’s beautiful about Meryl’s performance is that you’re not really sure if she does remember or doesn’t remember. And so, it’ll be up to the audience to decide for themselves.”

Tucci getting worried about what he “can and can’t say” and Hathaway pivoting to filming the scene rather than talking about it? Oh, there’s something here for sure.

What I Think This Could Mean For The Devil Wears Prada 2

In my opinion, the responses from the actors only underlined the thinking that something was off in that trailer. This isn't simply some kind of gag, which can't go throughout the entirety of the film. My theory is Miranda knows who Andy is from the second she walks in there. Yet, in order to protect her pride and the intimidating authority that she feels she must hold in order to maintain her status, Prisestly isn't aiming to admit she remembers one of her former assistants.

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I also think there’s a subtle moment that Tucci plays in that scene where he kind of looks surprised by Miranda “not remembering” and then nods his head. Now that Hathaway and Tucci have been asked to talk about it and have gone all politician on us with the answer, I just know there’s more to this.

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However, Tucci’s comments do have me wondering if there will ever be a moment where Miranda and Andy do get to reconcile their relationship and talk about the past. On, on the other hand, Miranda’s blank slate could mean she’ll never really change her professional dynamic with Andy. I think the former will play out, but we’ll have to wait and see.

This week, an incredible The Devil Wears Prada 2 popcorn purse was unveiled, as tickets officially went on sale. Also, per a new rumor, the legacy sequel is “testing very well.” I'm excited to see whether my theory ends up coming true, and fans will find out when the film opens in theaters on May 1 amid the 2026 movie schedule.