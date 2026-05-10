A Wild Rumor Suggests Taylor Swift Has A Big Plan To Maintain Privacy For Her And Travis Kelce’s Wedding
She's a mastermind, after all.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s big day is fast-approaching — at least we think it is. Rumors first suggested the couple would be tying the knot on June 13, but that was debunked. Now, Save the Date notices reportedly put the event over Fourth of July weekend (Michael Rubin is apparently even moving his annual Hamptons bash because of it). Whenever it does happen, security is going to be a big deal, and there’s a wild rumor circulating that the couple is planning something major to ensure their privacy.
Taylor Swift knows all too well how much her every move is tracked by Swifties, and over the years she’s dealt with everything from stalkers to planned terrorist attacks. I’m sure that’s the last thing she and Travis Kelce want to be thinking about on their wedding day, so alleged insiders told OK! they’ve come up with a way to distract potential disrupters. The source alleged:
Taylor Swift had to have known that leaks were a possibility, especially after details about Selena Gomez’s wedding got out. So, according to this source, she’s hoping that throwing a big flashy celebration will draw enough attention that she and Travis Kelce can sneak away for a more intimate vow exchange later.
It sounds like the alleged plan will take place on different dates, with the supposed insider continuing:
I don’t know about you, but this sentiment reminds of Taylor Swift’s “Wi$h Li$t” lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl that say:
While we should take all rumors regarding Taylor Swift’s nuptials with a grain of salt, it’s practically commonplace these days for celebrities to throw more than one wedding ceremony. With that in mind, I don’t think it’s out of the question that they’d go that route.
Now, whether or not that will afford them more privacy, I’m not sure. I think Taylor Swift could have 13 (or 87) different ceremonies, and Swifties would be equally invested in each one.
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However, one thing that could possibly help control the security situation would be if they follow in Jay Z and Beyoncé’s footsteps by getting married at home. In this case, that would likely mean Swift’s NYC apartment, which would theoretically be quite intimate.
There’s so much interest in when and where and how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding will go down. With that said, as seriously as they take security, I don’t think we’ll know anything for certain until it happens. But we’re definitely keeping our eyes open either way.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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