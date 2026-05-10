Someone Asked The Batman’s Paul Dano If The Franchise Should Be Added To The DCU, And I Love His Take

As the new DC Universe continues rolling out its first chapter, Gods & Monsters, Matt Reeves’ The Batman still occupies its own strange little corner of Gotham. Robert Pattinson’s Batman is not part of the main DCU timeline, at least for now and honestly, that separation has become part of what makes Reeves’ world feel so distinct. So, naturally, people keep asking whether Pattinson’s caped crusader should eventually get folded into the larger DCU. Beloved The Batman star Paul Dano was asked about the idea, and I really appreciate his perspective.

Dano, who played the Riddler in The Batman, recently spoke with MovieWeb and was asked whether Pattinson’s Caped Crusader should be brought into the main DCU timeline. He did not give a hard yes or no, which is probably wise. Instead, he focused on Reeves’ point of view as a filmmaker, saying:

I will tell you that I love what Matt Reeves did and is doing so much, and I know how much he cares and I know how hard he works and how deeply he goes. And I think what's really interesting about those films from here on out is embracing the point of view within them, rather than trying all be similar and all be the same. So I think I'm in [on] bringing the point-of-view filmmaking to Gotham. So, you know, I'm excited for all of it, but I'm excited for the next chapter of Matt.

That is the exact take I have. Dano isn’t trashing the DCU or acting like shared universes are beneath Reeves’ work. He just seems to understand that The Batman is special because it has a very specific pulse. It feels like a detective story someone left in a damp basement with a stack of Nirvana records. Any attempts to sand that down so it fits neatly beside every other upcoming DC project would feel unnecessary. One of the smartest things DC can do right now is let different corners of the brand actually feel unique.

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At this point, that already seems to be part of the plan. Supergirl is set for the 2026 movie schedule, hitting theaters on June 26, with Milly Alcock leading the Craig Gillespie-directed movie. Also, Clayface, for which a trailer was recently released, is also on the DC slate and appears to be aiming for a very different tone altogether. That range is what is making the DCU releases more interesting than other new superhero movies.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Then there’s Batman himself. DC Studios is still developing The Brave and the Bold, the announced main DCU Batman movie, with Andy Muschietti attached to direct. That project is expected to introduce a separate version of Bruce Wayne, meaning DC can have its connected Dark Knight while Reeves keeps building Pattinson’s Elseworlds version without turning every creative decision into a continuity spreadsheet.

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That’s why I like Dano’s answer so much. He’s basically arguing for personality. Let Reeves’ Gotham be Reeves’ Gotham. Let Gunn’s DCU have its own Batman. Let weird little pockets of the brand breathe without forcing them to hold hands in the name of an interconnected Universe.

For now, it feels like the right call forThe Batman (which is streamable with an HBO Max subscription) and the forthcoming The Batman Part II to remain in their own Elseworlds lane. Reeves’ sequel is currently set for Oct. 1, 2027, giving everyone plenty of time to speculate about the villains and create fan theories.

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Until then, Dano’s take is the one I’m sticking with: bring more point-of-view filmmaking to Gotham and let the rest sort itself out in the Batcave.