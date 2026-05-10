I’m Tired Just Hearing This Story About Chris Hemsworth Eating Whole Chickens And Doing Hundreds Of Push-Ups On The Thor Set
And, that's why he's Thor.
If you can believe it, it’s been 15 years since audiences were introduced to Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder via the first Thor movie! The actor is now set to reprise his role in Avengers: Doomsday and theoretically, Secret Wars. On top of that, Hemsworth previously said he was already kicking around Thor ideas for beyond that. While many are excited about what's to come, the franchise's OG director, Kenneth Branagh, is reflecting on Hemsworth's fitness and eating habits while making that first movie.
Branagh directed Marvel Studios' Thor and, as the British filmmaker told Business Insider, he fought hard to land that gig. To mark the film's 15th anniversary, Branagh recently shared considerable insight into the making of his sole MCU entry. While talking about working with Chris Hemsworth, Branagh was sure to highlight how the actor built muscle for his role, and I'm tired just hearing about the whole chickens that were involved:
For a little context here, a whole chicken is about 1500 calories on average – which is crazy to me, because that’s personally around how much I eat in a day. In terms of Chris Hemsworth’s fitness regimen for playing a superhero, he was probably eating something like 4,000 calories, and that's the amount one of his stuntmen ate to transform for the role too, per Centr.
Eating that much chicken sounds exhausting to me, but the actor had to keep his bulky physique intact for the shoot. Food consumption was just part of the process, though, as copious amounts of push-ups were also involved, as Branagh recalled:
It’s funny, because many people may not think about all the methods actors like Hemsworth utilize to stay fit, but it must have been pretty incredible to witness. 200 pushups? I get tired doing just a few – but I’m also not someone who plays a Marvel hero, of course. What’s even wilder is this is something that Hemsworth has had to somewhat maintain since he’s been playing Thor every few years since then.
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Hemsworth has had to fluctuate his weight too for the other roles he’s played in between. For example, he recently talked about having to lose “a lot of weight” right after the first Thor movie to star in Ron Howard’s Rush in order to “fit into the race car”. Given it's been over a decade since Hemsworth worked with Branagh on that first film, I'd imagine that actor and his fitness team have all of this down to a science at this point. So I wonder how many chickens he might've eaten and how many push-ups he may have performed for his latest outing as Thor.
On that note, when Chris Hemsworth starts promoting Avengers: Doomsday, I hope he discusses his current fitness habits for filming. In the meantime, know that Hemsworth will be seen in that aforementioned superhero movie alongside Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Channing Tatum and many more big stars. on December 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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