After Hearing Star Trek's Rebecca Romijn Talk About Strange New Worlds' Final Season, I Don't Think I'm Ready

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns to the 2026 TV schedule for its fourth season this summer. At the same time, fans already know a fifth and final is on the way, and many are already pursuing details on the final episodes. Fortunately, the cast is willing to answer some questions, though Rebecca Romijn's latest comments about Season 5's tone have me thinking I'm not ready.

Romijn took a break from hyping her return as Mystique in Avengers: Doomsday to talk Trek at CCXP, as she spoke to Collider about the eventual series finale of Strange New Worlds. The actress was asked whether it was emotional to read through that final episode, which led to the unexpected reveal that might be the most substantial piece of information we've heard about the final season yet:

I think it wasn't just that one. I think there were several episodes in [Season] 5. They did a great job of wrapping up a lot of character storylines in 5, and there are so many very, very, very emotional beats throughout Season 5. It wasn't just the finale...There were a lot of tears in almost every episode of that season.

I may need to break out the tissues. Sure, I expected the season to be emotional, and I would be mildly concerned if the ensemble cast that spent five seasons filming together weren't crying when it was all over. Still, this sounds like it's going to evoke a range of emotions amongst viewers. What I am excited to hear is that it sounds like we're going to get a lot of goodbyes in Season 5, as each major character gets to summarize their arcs.

Latest Videos From

More On Star Trek: Strange New Worlds I'm Loving The Adjectives Star Trek's Celia Rose Gooding Is Using To Describe Strange New Worlds Seasons 4 And 5

Before closing out its journey, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has to welcome Sulu and Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy. CinemaBlend previously reported that actors had been cast for the roles, with Thomas Jane playing McCoy. As for Chekov, the showrunners confirmed he's not joining the cast, as he's still a teenager throughout the entirety of Pike's tenure on the Enterprise.

Of course, with the arrival of Kirk's bridge crew, Strange New Worlds must also say goodbye to those who weren't a part of his ship. Rebecca Romijn's "Una" is one of those characters, as are La'an Noonien Singh and Erica Ortegas. Knowing those characters may get their own exit highlighted makes me happy, even if I'll be emotionally devastated watching the exit of Una, one of Star Trek's best characters.

All this to say, Rebecca Romijn didn't explicitly promise anything, and it's entirely possible we see one of those previously mentioned characters exit in Season 4. That certainly makes me nervous about streaming the upcoming season with my Paramount+ subscription, though I wouldn't miss it for the world, no matter how traumatizing it may be.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Be sure to subscribe to Paramount+ ahead of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns for Season 4 on Thursday, July 23rd, on Paramount+. I'm excited for the new episodes and curious about how this season will set up the final season and the arrival of Kirk's Enterprise era.