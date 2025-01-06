Tom Holland Shares The ‘Poignant Piece Of Advice’ His Lawyer Gave Him Amidst His Sobriety Journey: ‘I Would Just Go Too Far.’

In just a few years, actor Tom Holland has become a household name-- largely thanks to tenure as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). While fans are waiting for him to return in an upcoming Marvel movie, 28 year-old Holland has been open about getting sober during his hiatus from acting. And he recently shared the "poignant piece of advice" his lawyer gave him amidst the journey. He was even quoted saying "I Would Just Go Too Far."

Tom Holland's break from acting was definitely deserved considering just how many movies he's made since debuting as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War. And it sounds like the stillness also allowed him to examine his relationship with alcohol. While speaking with Men's Health about his sobriety (which he did without working any programs), the actor shared a piece of advice from his lawyer that stuck with him. As he put it:

He gave me a really poignant piece of advice that helped me get through everything, which was: You’ll never wake up the morning after a night out and wish you had a drink. That piece of advice really rang true to me, because my problem was that I would have one drink and be fine, and then I would just go too far.

Mic drop moment. Holland has likely felt much better in the mornings since stopping drinking, which will no doubt help him for early call times in future film projects. And it sounds like he had trouble stopping drinking once he started.

Tom Holland's journey to sobriety definitely turned heads, given his young age and the fact that no horror stories about him ever came to the public. But he ultimately decided that drinking wasn't for him any longer, and quit without having to go to rehab or work a program like AA. In his same interview, he spoke about the process of getting sober, offering:

I’m quite strong-willed. When I decide to do something, I’m really gonna do it. I leaned on close ones a lot: family, friends, old colleagues, new colleagues, people that reached out that I didn’t know who also were sober.

It should be interesting to see if moviegoers notice any chance in Holland when he returns to the big screen as a sober person. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have universally loved his performance as Peter Parker, so it's hard to imagine him being even better. Of course, returning to that role might provide some physical challenges; Holland recently pulled muscles in his stomach by attempting to do a backflip.

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.