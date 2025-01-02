Tom Holland Has Done 'Thousands' Of Backflips As Spider-Man, But Zendaya Called Him Out When He Injured Himself During A Recent Attempt
Ouch.
Actor Tom Holland has a had a wild rise to superstardom over the last few years, largely thanks to his tenure playing Spider-Man in the MCU (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). His fourth solo movie is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, but he might have to take care of his body a bit more as he aged. Because Holland recently injured himself doing a backflip, and Zendaya was involved.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen Holland do all sorts of wild gymnastics while battling evil as Spider-Man. But it sounds like he hasn't been necessarily practicing those skills while on his current acting hiatus. He shared a story with Men's Health about injuring himself when a young cousin asked him to do a flip. As he shared:
I mean, that's a fair point. While Holland has a long history as a dancer and gymnast, the stakes are pretty high launching one's body into the air. Unfortunately, he learned that lesson the hard way.
As he shared in the same interview (which features some steamy images of Tom Holland's physique), the 28 year-old actor shared what happened after he went for a backflip. In his words:
Ouch. While Holland stuck the landing, it wasn't without some cost. And that includes weeks of recovery after pulling all the muscles in his stomach. If only he had super healing.
As previously mentioned, fans are waiting for news about Tom Holland returning to the role of Peter Parker in the MCU. While the actor confirmed he read an early draft of Spider-Man 4's script, that's about all we know. And moviegoers are wondering if they should expect to see the web slinger in upcoming crossover events like Avengers: Doomsday. But whatever happens, hopefully he takes the time to stretch and prepare before doing any flips on set.
Holland starred in six movies as Spider-Man in just a few years, so his break is definitely well-deserved. But fans are always eager for more, especially given the emotional ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.