Tom Holland’s Been Sober For A Year, Joining List Of Celebs Who Are Teetotalers

Sobriety has become a topic in recent years that many celebrities have started to candidly talk up about. They've talked about why they felt the need to stop drinking or using, the challenges that come with quitting, and the positive effects that decision has had on their life. Now, Tom Holland has joined the list of teetotalers as it’s been reported that he’s been sober for over a year. While chatting about his new series The Crowded Room , the actor opened up about his mental health and how the show impacted him, noting that he decided to become a teetotaler over a year ago.

Tom Holland Has Been Sober for Over A Year

Tom Holland has been sober for one year and four months. The long-time Spider-Man star opened up about the impact his newest series had on his life and his mental health, especially when it came to “recognizing triggers” and “things that stress [him] out,” with social media being given as an example. While it’s not confirmed if his sobriety is tied to what he learned on The Crowded Room, EW explained how the series helped him reframe his view on mental health.

Shooting The Crowded Room was no easy task. Holland explained that while he’s “no stranger” to the physical challenges of jobs, the “mental aspect” was something that “beat [him] up” while shooting this series. However, being part of the show also caused the actor to shift how he views his own mental health. He noted how much his co-stars helped him grow, and how the show helped shift his perspective on mental health, saying:

Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny and Billy's struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life.

The series on the 2023 TV schedule stars Holland, and is based on what happened to Danny Sullivan after he was arrested following a shooting at Rockefeller Center in the ‘70s. In the series, the actor and his co-star Amanda Seyfried play characters who get into discussions that ultimately lead to Danny understanding those in this life, the events that led to the incident he was arrested for, and his mental health.

While we don’t know the specific reason why Holland decided to get sober, he has made it very clear how much shooting The Crowded Room helped him improve his life after the challenging experience.

The Spider-Man Actor Joins A List Of Many Celebrities Who Are Sober

Much like Tom Holland, there are a ton of celebrities who have talked about deciding to get sober.

Over the last few years, Chrissy Teigen has spoken about her sobriety . Back in 2021, she posted about being 50 days sober. However, she also noted that while she did have a “few (wine) hiccups in the road,” she knows that alcohol “no longer serves [her] in ANY way.”

Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are also sober, and the Air director has been open about his public battle with substance issues. The Good Will Hunting co-writer went to rehab while filming The Way Back , and since then has been candid about his recovery as well as his journey.

Dax Shepard is another celebrity who is famously very open about his sobriety and relationship with drugs and alcohol. The Armchair Expert host is incredibly candid about his journey to recovery, including his relapse after 16 years sober , and is always willing to talk about how he has learned from his experiences.

There are tons of other celebrities who made the decision to be sober including Elton John, Blake Lively, Bradley Cooper, Jada Pinkett Smith, Matthew Perry and more. Overall, many have made it clear why they decided to stop or didn’t start drinking or using in the first place and how it has positively impacted their lives, while also noting the challenges that come with it.

It seems like Tom Holland did a similar thing. While his sobriety is not explicitly linked to The Crowded Room, he expressed how much the show helped him grow, and prompted him to make changes to better himself.