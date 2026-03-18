First Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Brings In Punisher And Hulk (But What About Sadie Sink?)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to new titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which finally treated fans to its first trailer. The footage introduced how Punisher and Hulk will factor into its story, but the question of who Sadie Sink is playing remains. Let's break it all down.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been curious about how Tom Holland's hero was doing following No Way Home's twist ending. Doctor Strange's spell caused the world to forget Peter, including MJ and Ned. It looks like he's largely thriving thanks to his anonymity, but he's seen talking his former friends both digitally and in-person. And things get even more complicated once he starts going through a mysterious transformation.

The footage opens with Peter looking up videos of Ned and MJ while he's suited up and protecting New York City. While the world forgot who he was Spider-Man seems to be in good standing, even getting the key to the city. For the first time we see the inside of Spidey's mask, which may be a hint that this is a movie that'll put us in his POV and psyche.

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(Image credit: Sony)

Peter takes a break from his personal issues and soon comes face to face with Jon Bernthal's Punisher, who is making his first appearance on the big screen as Frank Castle. They seem to be frenemies of sorts, trading blows but also bantering. I guess Punisher's penchant for killing puts him at odds with the wall crawler.

After going to a party and creeping on Ned and MJ, it soon becomes clear that Peter isn't well. We see him looking feverish, and waking up with webs all around him. When he's unable to figure out what's happening to him, he seeks help from none other than Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, who is noticeably not green and seemingly teaching at a university. We'll just have to see if/how he ends up Hulking out throughout the course of the movie's runtime.

(Image credit: Sony)

There are also a number of antagonists introduced in this brief clip. One of which seemingly controls minds, which might add fuel to the theory that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey. We also see Spider-Man battling Scorpion and a number of masked antagonists who have blade weapons. There are still tons of questions about the movie's plot, but clearly there's a ton going for it.

There's another fan theory that seems to be supported by this teaser: the idea that Peter will transform into Man-Spider throughout the run of the movie. Whether or not he actually becomes a monster and grows new arms remains to be seen, but the health issues he's facing seem to indicate that something big is coming to Peter Parker.

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All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list.