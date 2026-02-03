If You Need A Reminder Of How Many Times Tom Holland Actually Spoiled Marvel Scenes, Someone Put Together A Handy Compilation

We are almost never short on upcoming Marvel movies, and the 2026 movie schedule is no different. While it’s always a glad occasion to have some superhero goodness to look forward to, it also means that the nearly innumerable people who worked on said films will likely have to keep a lot of secrets for months or even years. One person who has not been great with that pressure is Tom Holland, who stars in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which debuts this summer. He’s kept mum on scene details so far, but if you’d like a refresher on how often he hasn’t, well, someone put a video together to help you out.

How Often Has Tom Holland Spilled Marvel Secrets?

You know, I wish I could just give you a straight up number that lets you know how many times Tom Holland (who’s also in The Odyssey this year) has accidentally given fans the keys to the Marvel multiverse, but I think we might already be at the point where counting his infractions is impossible. I mean, they didn’t send him out on interviews with Benedict Cumberbatch back in the day for no reason, it was so the man could cut Holland off when he got too gabby.

He’s done this so much that a new video posted to Historic Interviews was easily able to compile some of his specific scene slips for our perusal. Just look at how quickly and innocently he spills the beans each time:

A post shared by Historic Interviews 🎤 (@historic.interviews) A photo posted by on

Oh, well. What are you gonna do, right? Holland acknowledged long ago that he’s an MCU blabbermouth, so I can’t even be sure whether or not that clip of him reading a note from fellow star Mark Ruffalo (who also has a habit of spilling Marvel tea and will appear as Hulk in Brand New Day) that’s written on something marked “CONFIDENTIAL” is legit him spilling yet another secret or him riffing on the fact that both of them tend to talk too much.

Either way, it should be noted that these really are not the only times over the course of Holland’s tenure as our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man that he’s (adorably) done storyline secrets (accidentally) dirty. In fact, it was way back in 2018, when he was only about two years into his career as Spidey, that we were able to assemble another four instances where he hilariously revealed things he shouldn’t have, including ruining Avengers: Infinity War for a theater full of fans.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is due out on July 24, so we will spend the next several months watching news for the film ramp up. It’s entirely possible that the star has finally learned his lesson and will be able to keep any and all top secret details to himself during that time, but history isn’t exactly on his side there.