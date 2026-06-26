Tom Holland Has Three Words For Zendaya After She Admitted One First Date Was To Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention. Just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another pair that folks are absolutely shipping online is Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are currently on the promotional tour for their upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And Holland had just three words for his wife/coworker after finding out she had one of her first dates at one of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know there have been several actors who have played Spider-Man. That includes Andrew Garfield's movies (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), and it turns out that Zendaya had a big coming-of-age moment when they were in theaters. During a fan event in Germany (via Instagram), the Greatest Showman actress revealed her history with Spidey before becoming MJ, saying:

I remember my first date when I was maybe 16 years old was to one of Andrew Garifeld's.

Sometimes celebrities really are just like us. Because who among us hasn't gone on a movie date as a young person, especially a superhero movie? It's a strangely full-circle moment for the Emmy-winning actress, as Zendaya is about to debut her fourth appearance in a Spider-Man movie as MJ.

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Tom Holland happened to be right next to the Dune star as she made this confession, and had an A+ response in just three short words. He said:

How dare you?!

Honestly, these two really are couple goals. On top of being able to work together in projects like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, they also clearly get a kick out of each other. In this case, it's Holland being jokingly offended after learning Zendaya went to another Spider-Man film while on a date. The disrespect!

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This give and take between the two young stars is just the latest example of them being adorable while promoting Brand New Day. Tom Holland recently went viral for calling Zendaya by her middle name, with the two also recently confirming that they did indeed tie the knot. While this pair of A-listers value their privacy, it's small moments like this that result in so many fans shipping them.

In addition to the two actors, fans are also invested in their Spider-Man characters, and are eager to see if they manage to reunite after No Way Home's twist ending. Luckily, the wait for the next movie is nearly up.