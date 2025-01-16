Zendaya And Tom Holland: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

If you've been chronically online like I have for the last few years or so, you would know that Tom Holland and Zendaya are dating. However, the journey from the start of their romance to now took some time.

Thankfully, we have you covered with a timeline of their relationship, looking over some significant moments that truly cemented this couple into the minds and hearts of fans everywhere.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

July 2017 – Rumors Start To Spread About Them Dating

Tom Holland and Zendaya filmed Spider-Man: Homecoming together, and from the moment she was confirmed to play M.J ., there were plenty of rumors flying around about their relationship. But, those only increased tenfold when an insider talked to People in July 2017 about the two of them supposedly dating:

They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another… they're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

August 2017 – Zendaya Says That They're Just Friends

However, a month later, Zendaya was quick to confirm that they were "friends" in an interview with Variety , and say that there wasn't any romance involved:

We are friends. He's a great dude. He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old.

(Image credit: Sony)

May 2018 – Tom Holland Supports Zendaya At The Met Gala

While there were still rumors floating around in May of the next year, neither star confirmed they were together, but they had shared plenty of cute moments by that time. For the 2018 Met Gala, Holland shared support on Instagram , commenting that Zendaya was "killing it" at the event.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

June 2019 – They Share Their First On-Screen Kiss In Spider-Man: Far From Home

If you've watched any of the films in the MCU timeline , you'd know that Peter and M.J. do get together in Spider-Man: Far From Home – because obviously they do. In this film, Holland and Zendaya share their first on-screen kiss.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

July 2021 – Their Relationship Is Finally Confirmed

Rumors continued to spread about these two for a couple more years, but it wasn't until July 2021 that Page Six finally revealed that they were an item, capturing them kissing in a car.

September 2021 – The Two Are Instagram Official

These two love to talk about each other on social media and one of the moments that made fans everywhere go wild was when their relationship was officially confirmed by none other than Tom Holland himself. He posted a birthday post on Instagram to celebrate Zendaya's special day with a cute behind-the-scenes photo, simply capturing it: "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx"

December 2021 – Zendaya Writes Tribute To Tom Holland On Instagram For Spider-Man: No Way Home

While Spider-Man: No Way Home was fan service done right and pleased fans everywhere, Zendaya was taking to Instagram to honor her boyfriend in his starring role, sharing some cute pictures and captioning it, "My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️"

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

February 2022 – They Hold Hands On The Red Carpet For Uncharted

Uncharted is one of the best video game adaptations , but of course, before the world saw it, the stars did – and we got to see Zendaya and Holland hold hands as they walked the red carpet together in order to honor his starring role in the February 2022 movie.

(Image credit: HBO)

April 2022 – Zendaya Talks About How Tom Supports Her While Filming Euphoria

Zendaya is known for her starring role in the Euphoria cast (though we are still waiting for Euphoria Season 3 ), and she opened up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April 2022 about how she loves having Holland as someone to talk to during filming, and how he supports her:

I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that. This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

October 2022 – The Couple Visit The Louvre

The couple decided to have a date at the Louvre together, according to People .

(Image credit: Sony and HBO)

April 2023 – Zendaya And Tom Holland Travel To Different Events Together

In April 2023, it was reported that both Holland and Zendaya had gone to a few events together. According to People , they were spotted holding hands as they departed Mumbai, India, and then they went to an Usher concert together, according to Billboard .

(Image credit: Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)

May 2023 – They Head Out To Watch A Basketball Game

The dates continued with these two, as both Holland and Zendaya were spotted checking out game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs, according to People .

(Image credit: Disney)

June 2023 – Tom Holland Opens Up About Keeping Their Relationship Private

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, Tom Holland opened up about keeping his relationship with Zendaya private and how it's something they are very "protective" of:

Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

August 2023 – Zendaya Says She Prioritizes "Protecting The Peace" Of Their Relationship

With that in mind, Zendaya did a cover story for Elle in August 2023, and said she is all about "prioritizing the peace" of their relationship:

Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.

(Image credit: NBC and Amazon MGM)

February 2024 – Zendaya Compliments Holland's Charisma

Prior to the premiere of Dune: Part 2, which she was promoting as part of the Dune 2 cast , Zendaya did plenty of interviews and told BuzzFeed, in a clip on Instagram when asked about good charisma, that she thinks Holland has some of the best:

I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland. I'm more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at just talking to people, getting to know people.

(Image credit: Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

March 2024 – The Couple Attend The BNP Paribas Open Together

While everyone was in love with tennis in 2024 thanks to Zendaya's well-acted Challengers role, the actress and Holland headed out to an actual major tennis tournament, the BNP Paribas Open, together, according to People .

(Image credit: Sony/HBO)

August 2024 – Zendaya Supports Holland's Final Night As Romeo On Stage

In August 2024, on Holland's last night as Romeo in Romeo & Juliet, Zendaya was spotted attending and supporting, with a bouquet, according to People .

(Image credit: Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

October 2024 – Zendaya Supports Holland When He Launches His New Non-Alcoholic Beer Line

Zendaya continued to support Holland with the release of his non-alcoholic beer line in October 2024, where she was spotted at the release party alongside him.

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

January 2025 – The Couple Is Engaged

While rumors began spreading at the 2025 Golden Globes thanks to the rock on Zendaya's finger, TMZ reported the day after that the couple was engaged, and Tom Holland’s father has now confirmed that the couple got engaged over the holidays. How sweet!

What are you most excited about with these two? All I know is that I need more cute pictures of them—if I have that, I'll be so happy.