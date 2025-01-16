Zendaya And Tom Holland: A Timeline Of Their Relationship
Our Peter Parker and M.J. love story.
If you've been chronically online like I have for the last few years or so, you would know that Tom Holland and Zendaya are dating. However, the journey from the start of their romance to now took some time.
Thankfully, we have you covered with a timeline of their relationship, looking over some significant moments that truly cemented this couple into the minds and hearts of fans everywhere.
July 2017 – Rumors Start To Spread About Them Dating
Tom Holland and Zendaya filmed Spider-Man: Homecoming together, and from the moment she was confirmed to play M.J., there were plenty of rumors flying around about their relationship. But, those only increased tenfold when an insider talked to People in July 2017 about the two of them supposedly dating:
August 2017 – Zendaya Says That They're Just Friends
However, a month later, Zendaya was quick to confirm that they were "friends" in an interview with Variety, and say that there wasn't any romance involved:
May 2018 – Tom Holland Supports Zendaya At The Met Gala
While there were still rumors floating around in May of the next year, neither star confirmed they were together, but they had shared plenty of cute moments by that time. For the 2018 Met Gala, Holland shared support on Instagram, commenting that Zendaya was "killing it" at the event.
June 2019 – They Share Their First On-Screen Kiss In Spider-Man: Far From Home
If you've watched any of the films in the MCU timeline, you'd know that Peter and M.J. do get together in Spider-Man: Far From Home – because obviously they do. In this film, Holland and Zendaya share their first on-screen kiss.
July 2021 – Their Relationship Is Finally Confirmed
Rumors continued to spread about these two for a couple more years, but it wasn't until July 2021 that Page Six finally revealed that they were an item, capturing them kissing in a car.
September 2021 – The Two Are Instagram Official
These two love to talk about each other on social media and one of the moments that made fans everywhere go wild was when their relationship was officially confirmed by none other than Tom Holland himself. He posted a birthday post on Instagram to celebrate Zendaya's special day with a cute behind-the-scenes photo, simply capturing it: "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx"
December 2021 – Zendaya Writes Tribute To Tom Holland On Instagram For Spider-Man: No Way Home
While Spider-Man: No Way Home was fan service done right and pleased fans everywhere, Zendaya was taking to Instagram to honor her boyfriend in his starring role, sharing some cute pictures and captioning it, "My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️"
February 2022 – They Hold Hands On The Red Carpet For Uncharted
Uncharted is one of the best video game adaptations, but of course, before the world saw it, the stars did – and we got to see Zendaya and Holland hold hands as they walked the red carpet together in order to honor his starring role in the February 2022 movie.
April 2022 – Zendaya Talks About How Tom Supports Her While Filming Euphoria
Zendaya is known for her starring role in the Euphoria cast (though we are still waiting for Euphoria Season 3), and she opened up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April 2022 about how she loves having Holland as someone to talk to during filming, and how he supports her:
October 2022 – The Couple Visit The Louvre
The couple decided to have a date at the Louvre together, according to People.
April 2023 – Zendaya And Tom Holland Travel To Different Events Together
In April 2023, it was reported that both Holland and Zendaya had gone to a few events together. According to People, they were spotted holding hands as they departed Mumbai, India, and then they went to an Usher concert together, according to Billboard.
May 2023 – They Head Out To Watch A Basketball Game
The dates continued with these two, as both Holland and Zendaya were spotted checking out game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs, according to People.
June 2023 – Tom Holland Opens Up About Keeping Their Relationship Private
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, Tom Holland opened up about keeping his relationship with Zendaya private and how it's something they are very "protective" of:
August 2023 – Zendaya Says She Prioritizes "Protecting The Peace" Of Their Relationship
With that in mind, Zendaya did a cover story for Elle in August 2023, and said she is all about "prioritizing the peace" of their relationship:
February 2024 – Zendaya Compliments Holland's Charisma
Prior to the premiere of Dune: Part 2, which she was promoting as part of the Dune 2 cast, Zendaya did plenty of interviews and told BuzzFeed, in a clip on Instagram when asked about good charisma, that she thinks Holland has some of the best:
March 2024 – The Couple Attend The BNP Paribas Open Together
While everyone was in love with tennis in 2024 thanks to Zendaya's well-acted Challengers role, the actress and Holland headed out to an actual major tennis tournament, the BNP Paribas Open, together, according to People.
August 2024 – Zendaya Supports Holland's Final Night As Romeo On Stage
In August 2024, on Holland's last night as Romeo in Romeo & Juliet, Zendaya was spotted attending and supporting, with a bouquet, according to People.
October 2024 – Zendaya Supports Holland When He Launches His New Non-Alcoholic Beer Line
Zendaya continued to support Holland with the release of his non-alcoholic beer line in October 2024, where she was spotted at the release party alongside him.
January 2025 – The Couple Is Engaged
While rumors began spreading at the 2025 Golden Globes thanks to the rock on Zendaya's finger, TMZ reported the day after that the couple was engaged, and Tom Holland’s father has now confirmed that the couple got engaged over the holidays. How sweet!
What are you most excited about with these two? All I know is that I need more cute pictures of them—if I have that, I'll be so happy.
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.