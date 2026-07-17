Zendaya Describes Watching Audiences React To Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Returns
Fans went crazy when the three Spider-Man actors united.
It's no secret that audiences love the Spider-Man movies (which are currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Moviegoing audiences are currently looking forward to Brand New Day, which is the next big upcoming Marvel movie. In the meantime, Zendaya recently recalled what it was like being in theaters when the three Spider-Men united onscreen in No Way Home.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were shook when Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire united with Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In a clip from The Tonight Show's Instagram, Zendaya described what it was like being at the premiere and knowing that crossover was on its way. In her words:
I can only imagine how thrilling it was to know that the big secret was about to be revealed. While Andrew Garfield lied about his role for months, there was a ton of discourse online about whether or not he and Tobey Maguire would end up actually appearing in the MCU movie. Of course, the Emmy-winning actress had been keeping that secret as well.
Later in the same interview, Zendaya gushed about watching the audience's reactions during No Way Home's various multiversal twists. She spoke about her experience at the premiere by offering:
She's not wrong. This July is a particularly big month for Zendaya. In addition to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, she's also got a role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Both of those projects have tons of excitement surrounding them, and will be available exclusively on the big screen. It's a great summer for blockbusters, and both of July's happen to star Zendaya and Tom Holland.
The stakes are super high for the new Spider-Man movie, especially after No Way Home's twist ending. The last movie's conclusion saw Doctor Strange's spell succeed in wiping Peter Parker from the world's memories. That includes both MJ and Ned, with Tom Holland's character entering a life of solitude as he continues to serve as a superhero in New York City.
Luckily for the fandom, the wait for that blockbuster is nearly over. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. One can only imagine how many plot twists are coming, and what Zendaya will watch fans react to this time around.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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