Zendaya Describes Watching Audiences React To Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Returns

It's no secret that audiences love the Spider-Man movies (which are currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Moviegoing audiences are currently looking forward to Brand New Day, which is the next big upcoming Marvel movie. In the meantime, Zendaya recently recalled what it was like being in theaters when the three Spider-Men united onscreen in No Way Home.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were shook when Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire united with Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In a clip from The Tonight Show's Instagram, Zendaya described what it was like being at the premiere and knowing that crossover was on its way. In her words:

It was the last Spider-Man premiere so was special because we knew that big- you know, the Spider-Men were back. I remember knowing, like 'Oh, it's coming.' And like people, they don't know!

I can only imagine how thrilling it was to know that the big secret was about to be revealed. While Andrew Garfield lied about his role for months, there was a ton of discourse online about whether or not he and Tobey Maguire would end up actually appearing in the MCU movie. Of course, the Emmy-winning actress had been keeping that secret as well.

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Later in the same interview, Zendaya gushed about watching the audience's reactions during No Way Home's various multiversal twists. She spoke about her experience at the premiere by offering:

Getting to turn around and look at people's reactions is so fun. And that's the moviegoing experience! You know? Getting to experience something in a theater with other people, it's so special.

She's not wrong. This July is a particularly big month for Zendaya. In addition to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, she's also got a role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Both of those projects have tons of excitement surrounding them, and will be available exclusively on the big screen. It's a great summer for blockbusters, and both of July's happen to star Zendaya and Tom Holland.

The stakes are super high for the new Spider-Man movie, especially after No Way Home's twist ending. The last movie's conclusion saw Doctor Strange's spell succeed in wiping Peter Parker from the world's memories. That includes both MJ and Ned, with Tom Holland's character entering a life of solitude as he continues to serve as a superhero in New York City.

Luckily for the fandom, the wait for that blockbuster is nearly over. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. One can only imagine how many plot twists are coming, and what Zendaya will watch fans react to this time around.