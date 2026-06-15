Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Couple's Goals On Spider-Man: Brand New Day Carpet (And Yes She's Still Sporting That Ring)

It’s quite a year for Zendaya and Tom Holland, both on- and off-screen. As the longtime lovebirds are set to appear in two blockbusters hitting the 2026 movie calendar next month, speculation continues over whether or not they’ve already tied the knot. We can’t say for sure if they’re already officially calling each other “husband and wife,” but they certainly were couples goals at a recent Spider-Man: Brand New Day event.

Fans have been swooning over Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship for years now — from their comfortable interactions at a tennis tournament to the MCU actor saving his partner from a wardrobe malfunction. So it’s no surprise that as we swoon over how beautiful they looked together at Monday’s press event for the upcoming Spider-Man movie, what we’re really wondering about is that gold band on Zendaya’s ring finger.

(Image credit: Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage)

The couple — who will both appear in The Odyssey on July 14 before Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres two weeks later — got engaged in late 2024, with Holland’s dad spilling the details of his son’s proposal preparations. It was hard to miss that 5-carat rock Zendaya toted around on her left hand in the months that followed, but then all of a sudden, a new piece of jewelry had taken the sparker’s place.

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A simple gold band replaced the diamond. That definitely got people talking, but not nearly as much as when Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist and close friend, said during an interview at the Actor Awards in March that “the wedding already happened.” Oops?

No confirmation followed from Zendaya or Tom Holland, but that gold band was still on the actress’ finger days later at Paris Fashion Week, along with a silver ring that matched her hoop earrings. Indeed, it appears to be the same one she’s wearing at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall, where she appears to be reaching toward Holland as everyone looks toward the sky.

We may not know if they really did have a secret wedding in Italy, as other anonymous sources have suggested, but this has to be a wedding ring, right? Zendaya may be appearing in four movies this year, but even if she wore a prop wedding ring for The Drama, there’s no reason we’d see her at events — especially with Tom Holland — wearing a wedding band that wasn’t her own jewelry.

Not that it really matters. Tom Holland joked that studios love getting him and Zendaya as a “package deal,” but that’s not exclusive to studios. We love the cute (if rare) comments the Challengers star makes about Holland, we love their matching tattoos, we love that they got to bring their dogs to the Spider-Man set, and we love how he is Zendaya’s biggest fan. Hell, I even love that their relationship is so sacred and worth protecting that they don’t share every detail of it with us.

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Whether or not they’re legally married isn’t what actually matters, but that’s not going to keep me or anybody else from clocking Zendaya’s ring finger at every press appearance this summer. Hopefully that will be a lot, because I can’t get enough of these two.